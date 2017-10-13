Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller asks 911 for weather report

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:35 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bobwhite Lane hung up. On call back, the caller said she was calling 911 for weather. She said she was on Ridge Road; however, when asked for a cross road, she disconnected. On additional callback, the caller provided a location and name. Everything was fine.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man with a yellow face mask sitting on a bench. Officers were unable to located anyone with a mask covering their face.

11:43 a.m. —A caller from the 100 block of Race Street reported an RV parked in front of her address with several subjects living in it for the last few days. Contact was made with an occupant who advised he was evacuated from Rough and Ready. The occupant was moving the RV back home.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a transient near the dumpsters at the back of the store. The caller believed the transient was drunk and had a grocery cart. The transient was found not to be drunk and was not driving a vehicle. He was admonished about the cart.

4:16 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported being threatened with a gun. The caller said the person said to the caller, "I will see you on the other side" while brandishing the weapon. The call was unfounded.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported an arsonist at a business. The caller said someone posting of Facebook was having people looking for a female arsonist with red hair.

4:48 p.m. — A caller wanted to know the laws on what time massage parlors need to close at night.

5:53 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man "acting weird." A man was heard in the background saying, "I'm going to punch you in the face." Both the caller and the man seemed on drugs or drunk. The caller was talking very calmly as well. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

10:59 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported her clothes were stolen from her washer in the laundry room when she left the room. The caller said only renters at the apartments have keys to the room.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

6:58 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 174 and Brunswick Road reported a deer hit by a vehicle needed to be dispatched.

7:15 a.m. — A caller from Mount Olive Road reported he was just informed that the person he has asked to not return to the property is now back there in the motorhome.

8:10 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of McCourtney and Indian Springs Road reported a road rage incident as a vehicle in front of her is swerving in front of the caller when she tries to pass.

8:46 a.m. —A sergeant with the Placer County Sheriff's Office reported receiving emails from a person with threats toward some of the judges in Nevada County.

9:08 a.m. — A caller from Smith Road requested information regarding someone buying his 18-year-old son cigarettes and what to do about it.

9:32 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported on Monday a person was trying to park on her property during the Garden Bar Fire. The caller told him to leave and he asked if her gun was as big as (his). She asked if he was threatening her; he said yes. The caller said she was going to get law enforcement and he left. The caller has a picture of the person a vehicle.

2:56 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Mount Olive and Lower Colfax Road reported a person possibly on drugs with a gas can and beer talking to himself.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from Dockside Court reported he found the boat trailer he previously reported as stolen.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported five people in his house. The caller didn't know how all five women got into his house. The caller was in the kitchen and the women were in the living room. A report was taken.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 near the Bear River bridge reported a man walking with a gas can. The man didn't appear to be all together.

5:55 p.m. — A caller left the line open, then a woman said "Oh my God I can't turn it off" and disconnected.

11:04 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported someone at his house, drunk and belligerent and trying to start a fight. Another call reported a female was heard yelling in the background, the caller wanted to make sure deputies were en route.

— Ross Maak