Nevada County Police Blotter: Business receives two large bags of presumed marijuana

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:10 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion street reported a vehicle parked in a handicapped space with no placard. The vehicle was cited.

10:33 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported people caught illegally dumping trash on a property.

10:41 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Mill Street and French Avenue. A person was arrested on charges of having an open container.

11:24 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported a theft just occurred. The person asked to see an item and then fled with the item. The subject stole a large bottle of an herbal substance.

11:54 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported two suspicious packages received at a business. Both appeared to contain sealed bags of marijuana.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported a woman, maybe a man, sitting in front of a business and refusing to leave.

3:54 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Sierra College Drive and Litton Drive reported a physical disturbance. The caller was a passerby and saw a man push or strike a woman.

5:30 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man near apartments yelling at no one in particular.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

8:31 a.m. — A caller from Clover Valley Road reported burglary from a vehicle the previous night. The caller only wanted to pass along the information.

10:21 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported ongoing issues with a vehicle staying at the community center. It was occupied and the caller believed they were camping there and signs state no camping. The people were advised to move along.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported being a building owner and an ongoing issue with people that come to the building and have been urinating near a business and other people left a couch toward the back of the business.

12:54 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Auburn and Hidden Valley Road reported about four or five people in camo carrying rifles. She thought it was suspicious. Officers found people playing with airsoft guns.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported someone appeared to be building something on her property. The caller couldn't see anyone, she heard them only.

8:43 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Brunswick Road and Greenhorn Road reported the second night in a row of two flashlights at a location.

9:08 p.m. — A caller from Old Coach Way reported concern for renters who have a marijuana grow. They hadn't paid rent for two months and her children had stopped by and were unable to locate anyone in the house. The caller didn't think they moved because they left all their plants there. The caller was concerned they may be dead because both their cell phones went to voicemail. The people were found to be fine and at their residence.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

11:08 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported theft of a vehicle.

3:31 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported two students found a bag of meth and brought it to the principal's office.

— Ross Maak