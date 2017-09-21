Nevada County Police Blotter: ‘Blood’ on woman’s face and arms turns out to be paint

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:36 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported heavy transient activity in the area. The caller said transients are camping out, defecating and leaving trash.

12:14 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Brighton Street reported a transient on a bike has been asked to leave the property but keeps returning.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman with a bloody face and arms seen running. The caller said she saw her running from the opposite side of the road and she looked like she was "out of it." Officers found the woman was fine; it was just paint.

2:20 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported her vehicle was missing. The vehicle was located.

2:39 p.m. ­— A caller from the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported a vehicle stolen sometime over the weekend. The vehicle had an expired registration, the keys were accounted for and the clutch for the manual transmission was disabled. It was unknown the method used to start and shift the vehicle.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street requested information about how to dispose of mercury. The item was determined to be a mercury carb synchronizer. The caller was advised to dispose of it at the dump as hazardous material or donate it to a motorcycle shop.

6:46 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a transient passed out in front of an emergency exit with an open container.

11:39 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a man looking into vehicles.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

8:51 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of North Ponderosa Way reported a bald man standing near a dirt bike for the last hour. The caller said the man had a history of drug use and possibly had a warrant.

10:03 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Lime Kiln and Bald Hill roads reported five or six cows just off the shoulder that may go into traffic.

10:12 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Jasper Agate Court and Murchie Mine Road reported a vehicle parked near the mailboxes. The driver was driving slowly up and down various driveways and then asked the caller if she knew the area. The caller hadn't seen the vehicle or driver before.

11:50 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported a vehicle stopping at mailboxes and appeared to be stalking the mail carrier. The caller also said harassing/fraudulent phone calls were received and wanted that information passed on to the sheriff's office.

2:08 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Lime Kiln Road reported an ongoing property dispute and the people involved left the property and the caller said they are wanted and should be arrested.

3:49 p.m. — A caller from the 22000 block of McCourtney Road reported receiving continuous threatening scam calls.

3:53 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Burma Road reported his neighbor shooting a gun in an unsafe manner and the caller just heard a bullet ricochet. The caller said someone was shooting all day long, that it's not within the limits and they are too close to homes in the area. It was quiet when officers arrived.

7:14 p.m. — A caller from the 20000 block of Penn Valley Drive reported a man pulled up to a property saying he was looking for someone. The caller said the people left and later said it was possibly a process server.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from the 20000 block of Penn Valley Drive reported people showed up with paperwork advising they were there to take her furniture for her landlord. It was a process server.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

10:07 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Cement Hill Road reported voices heard saying "stop it" coming from the Hirschman's Trail area.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported four people possibly doing a drug deal loitering for the last hour. No crime was found to have been committed.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Helling Way reported he is court ordered to stay at the location and there were people pranking him. The caller said he didn't want a response, then said he's "leaving this place and I don't care about you cops" and hung up.

­— Ross Maak