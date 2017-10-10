Nevada County Police Blotter: Backpack found with Guatemalan print

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:31 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported a gate was stuck and no one was able to get out of the business. One person had been stuck there since the night before. The caller called back to say the gate opened and response wasn't needed.

9:58 a.m. — A caller reported just being threatened with a gun. The person said he had a gun in his pocket and that he would shoot the caller. An employee said she just wanted a vehicle moved from 5 minute parking. The man didn't have a firearm, said he was in a disagreement with an employee and the caller over parking. No crime was found and the person agreed to move the vehicle.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported she poured out a transient's beer and now the subject was yelling at the caller.

4:15 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of East Main Street reported trying to help a friend move out but there was a verbal disturbance nearby. The parties were separated.

Tuesday

2:48 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported her housemate keeps threatening her. She stepped outside for a smoke and he just locked her out. Her child was still outside. Another call reported the door was then opened. The situation was mediated.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a man in a wheelchair making statements about the caller's young daughters and making semi-explicit comments about the caller's appearance. No crime was found to have been committed.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported someone tried to take a purse full of merchandise. The caller got the items back. Officers were unable to locate the person.

2:15 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a suspicious backpack in front of the business that was very full and had Guatemalan print. No bag was located and the caller wasn't found. People in the business said the backpack was picked up already and wasn't there anymore.

Wednesday

6:57 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Kidder Avenue reported a backpack and duffle bag left on the caller's front porch. The caller moved it to the sidewalk.

NEvada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

Starting at 1:10 a.m. — A number of calls were received regarding evacuations, updates, medical issues and loss of power regarding the McCourtney and Lobo fires.

9:16 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Valley Drive and Penn Oak Drive reported burglary, including two very old rifles. Said she'd been evacuated but would call back when she was allowed to return home.

9:22 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 174 and Pine Hill Drive reported no signs that anything had been taken but alleged items were moved around in her house, which she had since moved back. The caller requested documentation only.

11:07 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Conservation Road reported two vans and a trailer parked on some land. The caller said they had been there for a week and have seen several people come and go from the area.

12:53 p.m. — A caller from Pine Needle Lane reported her daughter just assaulted her. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

2:45 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Houghton Ranch Road reported people target practicing in dry conditions and the caller was concerned about fire.

3:04 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Chateau Court and Magnolia Road reported the box scraper for her tractor was taken sometime during the last two weeks.

6:33 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 174 and Mount Olive Road reported law enforcement dropping off people at the county line. The caller was upset that the people keep getting dropped off on her store property. Officers attempted to contact the caller multiple times but weren't able to leave a message.

7:51 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported three to four vehicles playing very loud music near the school buses.

8:08 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported the people playing loud music were in their vehicles. The caller said the bass was so loud it was shaking the walls of her residence. The people were advised to keep their music down.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

1:35 p.m. — A person at the Nevada City Police Department lobby reported theft of two vehicle propane tanks.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from Deanman's Trail reported a woman lighting candles on private property.

5:34 p.m. — A person was stopped on Commercial Street. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

5:39 p.m. — A caller from Hirshman's Trail reported her son was on the trail fishing and found a dead person wrapped in a blanket. The caller said her son told her another man was there and said he would report it and it would be fine and to leave. Officers found no dead person but a woman sleeping on the trail.

7:50 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Commercial and York streets. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

11:43 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Broad and North Pine streets reported a man causing a disturbance. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

Friday

3:04 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Boulder Street reported a neighbor blocking his access with tires as part of an ongoing feud.

Saturday

4:01 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported two men fighting in the parking lot. The situation was mediated.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Hollow Way reported finding an AirSoft gun in the dumpster that had been painted black to look like a weapon.

Sunday

12:05 a.m. — A person flagged down an officer on the 200 block of Broad Street for an unwanted person. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

3:06 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 200 block of Commercial Street. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

— Ross Maak