Nevada County Police Blotter: Alleged drug-using transients found to be folks panning for gold

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:17 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a transient camping by the exit door in the back of a building. The person moved along.

8:45 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man carrying a handbasket full of beer.

9:22 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sierra College Drive reported wanting to know what he should do about the unoccupied vehicle he just hit in the parking lot.

10:13 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Fawcett Street hung up. On call back the caller advised a child was choking but the child was fine. The caller declined any assistance.

10:21 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Rockwood Drive reported receiving a call that her son had broken into her residence and wasn't allowed to be there. She said her two young children were there and weren't answering their phones. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported being in town now and wanting to report a grand theft auto.

3:16 pm. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man walking on the sidewalk with a knife approximately 12 inches long. He was throwing it in the dirt and picking it back up.

5:48 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bank Street reported a man and woman drinking and acting suspicious around children. The caller said the people were yelling and trying to talk to the children in the park.

8:32 p.m — A person near the corner of Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads was arrested on three charges of probation violations and a failure to appear.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Leduc Street reported there was a vehicle partially parked in the street and a baby screaming in the street. The caller said they were causing a disturbance and the situation was suspicious. The driver said the vehicle's transmission failed and was calling for a tow truck.

10:02 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Segsworth Way reported someone rolled up the windows of her car with her cat inside and took her cat off its leash. Contact was made with the caller. She advised her cat was in her vehicle all day tied to a leash. Someone came and untied the cat and rolled the windows down more.

Tuesday

2 a.m. — A person stopped on the 100 block of South Auburn Street was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

2:34 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a man in the parking lot that appeared to be very high. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

7:21 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Hobnob Way and Rock Creek Road reported a vehicle tucked away in the bushes since the previous evening. The caller believed someone was possibly sleeping in the vehicle. The person moved along.

9:42 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Pleasant Valley and Becker roads reported getting unusual calls from a person saying she gave the caller's husband a lot of money.

9:47 a.m. — A caller reported his neighbor's hostile dog had been coming on to the property and stealing his shoes.

9:51 a.m. — A person near the corner of Branding Iron and Pleasant Valley roads was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

11:47 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Monte Vista Drive and Newtown Road reported wanting to speak with a deputy about a neighbor shooting deer in the neighborhood. The caller was advised of laws concerning discharge of firearms in county jurisdiction.

10:05 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Highway 20 reported theft of a backpack. The suspect fled but was detained at Western Gateway Park. The backpack was recovered and the suspect was released.

Tuesday

2:51 a.m. — A caller from Kingston Lane reported being threatened by several police officers. The caller said they were threatening to electrocute her.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

3:35 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a woman just threw a glass bottle against a wall and was screaming and cussing in the parking lot. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

6:25 p.m. ­— A caller from the 200 block of Sacramento Street reported transient activity, saying there was drug activity going on as well. Officers found people panning for gold.

— Ross Maak