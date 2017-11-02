Nevada County Police Blotter: After shopping, folks leave their dog behind

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:33 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 49 reported a vehicle with the steering wheel on the passenger side driving very slow with hazards flashing. The driver was also wearing headphones.

12:59 p.m. — A caller reported being on a motorized gas powered scooter and got hit by a vehicle the previous day. The caller went to the ER and got driver info.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported people behind a business that the caller believed was dealing drugs.

5:49 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a disturbance from earlier in the day. The caller didn't call at the time of the incident because he was in a hurry to get a haircut.

Recommended Stories For You

5:59 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported just being on the phone with her boyfriend and the caller heard a neighbor come up to her boyfriend and they were in a dispute and the line disconnected. The boyfriend then called to say he was just struck by his neighbor who then fled. Officers were unable to locate the neighbor.

9:51 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a customer came in and made a purchase 20 minutes ago and left their dog. The caller called back and said the dog had been picked up.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

3:29 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Misty Meadow Lane and Lake Vera Purdon Road reported 15 cars had driven up the road. There was an AirBnB at the end of the road.

7:19 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported her daughter was threatening people and saying "people are dead, I'm Jeffry Dahmer."

8:22 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported an ice chest in the parking lot. The caller was afraid to dispose of it herself because she didn't know what was in the chest. The chest was found to be empty and the caller disposed of it.

10:34 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Deer Park Drive and Slake Creek Road reported a man seen riding down the road with two bicycles and was then taking them apart.

12:17 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported garbage in the road.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported he was shot by another person. The caller saw flashes only and reported he was shot at two times and the caller's vehicle was possibly rammed. The call was transferred to CHP.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported an unknown person in her friend's storage unit. The person claimed to be the caller's friend who owned the unit. An arrest was made on charges of second degree burglary.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from Peardale Road reported arriving home and finding a beat up vehicle in his driveway. The person said he was looking for a friend's house and the caller said the person had the wrong house. The person said they were going to help a friend re-do his roof, and the caller said no one helps someone do a roof at 4 p.m. The caller thought it was suspicious due to recent burglaries in the area.

6:52 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Sneath Clay Road and Gold Flat Road reported multiple people camping in a vehicle for the last two weeks. An arrest was made on two charges of failure to appear.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

1:55 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported an assault in the area on Halloween.

— Ross Maak