Nevada County Police Blotter: A woman walks into a bar with a baby

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

9:35 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South School Street reported a water line break.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Mill Street reported a man that plays drums by the bridge might be selling drugs from the buckets. He was not located.

12:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Cypress Hill Drive reported the theft of vehicle registration tabs.

1 p.m. — A caller from Colfax Avenue and Ophir Street reported a physical fight; a man was arrested on outstanding warrants.

1:20 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of West Main Street reported finding a backpack full of marijuana.

2:05 p.m. — A man reported his ex-wife flips him off when he does his child exchange. She hung up when an officer tried to contact her.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street report an assault that occurred last week.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Pool reported a man possibly overdosing; the incident was handled by medical personnel.

6:52 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a burglary with people squatting in a residence.

8:11 p.m. — A man from Allison Ranch and McCourtney roads reported hearing two gunshots, followed by seeing a speeding sports car.

8:39 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man who ran into the store; he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, providing a false ID and an outstanding warrant.

Monday

6:53 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man yelling and hitting people, who then left.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

7:55 a.m. — A woman from Western Gateway Park reported she and her dog were attacked by a dog.

8:29 a.m. — A caller from Monte Vista Drive and Newtown Road reported a neighbor shooting deer.

9:36 a.m. — A woman from Mooney Flat Road reported her gas pedal stuck to the floor and she believes it was foul play and that her husband is trying to kill her.

11:36 a.m. — A man from McCourtney and Perimeter roads reported believing someone had modified his car so they could drive it with their cell phone. At 12:09 p.m., he was contacted in the 23000 block of McCourtney Road and arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

1:27 p.m. — A caller from Carrie and Lorie drives reported a mailbox had been damaged twice in the last week.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from Nugget Lane reported running into a rock; it was a boulder reportedly placed in the roadway by neighbors in an ongoing dispute.

3:20 p.m. — A caller from Emerald Pools trailhead reported two mountain bikes stolen from the back of a car.

4:05 p.m. — A child that had been put on time out called 911.

4:53 p.m. — People found at Wolf Mountain Towers were voluntarily leaving the premises.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from Jackass Flats and Tyler Foote Crossing roads reported gunshots for the last hour; a person was admonished for trespassing.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from Richmar Lane and Holcomb Drive reported a person setting off explosions; the person denied having any bombs.

5:30 p.m. — A caller from Old State Highway at Tadpole Creek reported a pit bull got loose, damaged his deck and stole his shoe.

6:15 p.m. — A caller from Meadow Drive and June Lane reported a man just broke into his residence; a report was taken.

9:44 p.m. — A caller from White Cloud campground reported vehicles racing around a helipad; nothing was located.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

8:59 a.m. — A woman from Pioneer Park reported people talking strangely who might be on drugs. One man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and a second man was charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance, providing a false ID and an outstanding warrant.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Gold Flat Road reported a possible prowler.

3:28 p.m. — A person was cited for smoking marijuana on the street in the 300 block of Broad Street.

8:01 p.m. — A caller from Commercial and Broad streets reported a man threatening people who spat on the caller. He was leaving the area.

Saturday

12:41 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a woman with a baby on a bar; the baby was removed from the bar.

2:33 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported an overturned Jeep.

9:01 a.m. — A caller from Bennett and Spring streets reported campers; two vehicles were tagged as abandoned.

11:09 a.m. — A caller from Lindley Avenue and Hoover Lane reported a naked man sitting on the ground next to a van. He was moving on.

Sunday

2:20 a.m. — A caller from the National Hotel reported a stolen vehicle.

10:33 a.m. — A caller from Alexander Street reported receiving a package that was full of marijuana.

2:31 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Gold Flat Road reported a man possibly stealing gas from a vehicle.

— Liz Kellar