Nevada County police blotter: A horse was reported hanging off a bridge | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:08 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported theft of a dump trailer. It was found parked in a different location.

8:45 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Forest Glade Circle reported her son kicking in her back garage door, possibly under the influence of heroin or speed.

10:09 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of La Barr Meadows Road requested extra patrols because of transients and vehicles parked overnight. She said she requested it before but it didn’t seem to help.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported three male transients with grocery carts loitering. When asked to move, the caller said there was a minor disturbance. The subjects agreed to return a cart and move along.

11:07 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Auburn Street reported being attacked by a female.

11:34 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Cypress Hill Drive reported a trailer parked with only one tire chalked.

12:08 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a man banging on the door to a room. A man was arrested on charges of a local warrant.

12:57 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Empire Mine and Wolf Creek reported a horse hanging off a bridge. The horse climbed back up.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of East Main Street reported hearing a male he’s going to kill someone in the residence. The parties were separated.

4:26 p.m. — A caller from the 1600 block of East Main Street reported a car had been keyed down the driver’s side.

4:31 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported finding a wallet with what appeared to be drugs in it.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bridger Court reported someone came to her house and said he had a gift for the caller. The caller wasn’t home but her children were and answered the door.

6:20 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported large delivery trucks with a vehicle in between. The caller believed someone was attempting to steal gas from the trucks. The vehicle was found to be unoccupied.

7:59 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported someone called his girlfriend names and threatened to beat up the caller because he couldn’t get tickets to a show.

9:11 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a possible runaway who had been gone less that two hours. The caller was a friend of the missing person and said the boy’s mother doesn’t believe he’s missing. The mother reported the report being made to try to control his friend and justify why the original caller was out after curfew.

9:49 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man walking around outside stores yelling at customers.

10:33 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man yelling very loudly. The man was asked to move along.

Thursday

1:11 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a locked vehicle.

Nevada county sheriff’s office

Wednesday

8:33 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Bitney Springs Road and Davis Lane reported his phone being lost or stolen, thinking it may have fallen off his motorcycle the day before. The item was returned.

9:01 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Newtown Road reported a dog that regularly roams her property and believes it has been abandoned. At 9:08 a.m. a neighbor called reporting a dog stole his boots. He said the dog’s description was the same except it didn’t have a curled tail and looks to be half wolf.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Little Valley Road reported a male beating his neighbor’s dog. The suspect then reported needing medical aid saying he was assaulted. The suspect called back wanting to press charges against the original caller.

1140 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Oak Drive reported someone stealing power from a power pole, but saying it wasn’t happening right now.

11:52 a.m. — A caller near Edwards Crossing reported being in the area this weekend and believes he located a human jaw bone.

1:38 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Mooney Flat and Englebright reported two steers in the road. The steers were contained.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Mossy Oak Lane reported someone shooting and would like to sign a complaint for the noise. The caller was advised it is legal to shoot in the county area. The caller was not pleased with that and stated it was disturbing his peace.

6:40 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Vista Avenue reported someone in the neighborhood crawled over a fence with a flashlight to a place that’s currently vacant and possibly took something off the porch.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Lake Vera-Purdon Road reported that someone stole a Christmas tree out of the front room. The report was unfounded.

9:06 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Quaker Hill Cross Road reported the theft of an iPod by his ex wife. The iPod was returned.

Thursday

1:24 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Grass Valley Ranch Road reported a neighbor’s house possibly being broken into with lights on in the house that should be empty. The residence was found to be secure.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

3:06 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported someone passed out. A subject was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, public intoxication.

Thursday

1:19 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a man jumped out of a vehicle and punched another man in the face. The victim was given a ride home.

— Ross Maak