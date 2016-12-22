Nevada County police blotter: A drumming male asked to move along | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:08 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported two people in a parking lot that may have been looking into cars to break into.

7:59 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of West Empire Street and Highway 20 reported a male drumming. He was asked to move along.

8:55 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported the people he bought a car from were trying to keep him from picking up the car or paying money.

9:37 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported two people smoking and refusing to leave. They left before police arrived.

10:14 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Butler Street reported two people trespassing on his property. Both were arrested, one male on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, the other male on charges of possession of a controlled substance and two probation violations.

11:05 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Clark Street reported a neighbor threatening to shoot her dog.

11:21 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a physical disturbance between a male and female. They were gone before police arrived.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported theft of a phone the caller purchased for a friend who now refuses to return or pay for it.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported a person hallucinating and seeing cameras in the walls.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a traffic accident. A driver was cited under suspicion of driving under the influence.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported two children around the ages of 1 and 3 left unattended in a vehicle for about 25 minutes. The parent was cited.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a possible imposter dressed similar to a PG&E worker trying to gain access to a house, stating a hose was leaking a gallon per minute. The caller said she called PG&E and no representatives were in the area.

5:44 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Brunswick Road and Loma Rica Drive reported a piece of machinery fell out of a truck and hit other vehicles.

6:26 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hocking Avenue reported a theft by his daughter who doesn’t live there.

7:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported two males and a female arguing in the middle of Bank Street. Officers provided a ride.

9:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a male holding his girlfriend up against a wall.

10:34 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Berryman Street reported a female had been drinking and was causing a disturbance at his house. She went to bed.

Nevada County Sheriff’s office

Wednesday

8:07 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Beauview Road reported a male passed out in his car with hypodermic needles in his lap. The man was arrested on suspicion of check fraud, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of stolen property.

10:19 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Rector Road and Brush Creek Court reported a person in a vehicle that seemed to be casing the area.

10:23 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Cherokee and Highway 49 reported continually loose guinea hens.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Penn Valley Drive hung up. On call back the caller reported a pair of panhandlers with a toddler.

12:51 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Allison Ranch Road requested extra patrols after dark due to stolen cars, discarded beer cans and syringes found in the neighborhood.

1:19 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Purdon Road and Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported that his wife reported earlier that he was under the influence and had a gun. The caller said that’s not true and he dropped her off on the roadway because she was assaulting him.

1:32 p.m. — A person on the 900 block of Maidu Avenue was arrested under suspicion of a probation violation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Meadow Drive reported theft from a barn.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Pleasant Valley Road reported her son missing when she went to pick him up from work. He returned.

5:21 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Bragg Avenue reported a female screaming. Police were unable to locate the female.

5:30 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported he is staying in a tent in Grass Valley and wanted a warmer place to stay. He was given the business line and told to go to Hospitality House but he said his feet would fall off and continued to call 911. He said he’d continue to call so he could go to jail. An ambulance took him to the hospital.

6:39 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Highway 174 reported his neighbor threw a dead goose over the fence onto his property.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from the 19000 block of Calle Toro reported threats from a person he believed was on meth and was at a locked gate at the end of the driveway.

6:59 p.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Patricia Way reported her boyfriend hit her in front of her son. The boyfriend was arrested under suspicion of willful harm or injury to a child and battery of a spouse or ex-spouse.

7:46 p.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Old Mill Road reported a vehicle theft.

Nevada City police department

Wednesday

9:04 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported he might be dangerous and to bring two big officers. The caller said he’s from Oakland and refused to say if he had weapons. He calmed down and said he needed an evaluation or to go back to jail.

2:51 p.m. — A caller from Uren Street reported her neighbor keeps throwing newspapers into her yard despite requests to stop.

5:21 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported a verbal disturbance between a man and woman on a bench. Police were unable to locate the pair.

6:38 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Nevada Street and B street reported a vehicle was blocking a lane. The vehicle was towed. At 8:54 p.m. the owner called to report theft of his vehicle. He was advised the vehicle had been towed.

7:05 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Boulder Street and Park Avenue reported someone threw a rock through her car window.

— Ross Maak