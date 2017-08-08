Nevada County Police Blotter: 11 fire extinguishers taken | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:52 a.m. — A caller from Litton Trail reported a man took off his clothes while she was walking on the trail. Another caller reported the man was waving his arms about.

9:25 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported 11 fire extinguishers taken from various locations.

11:55 a.m. — A caller in the police department lobby reported wanting a ride to Lake Wildwood to get money. The caller was talking about very strange things. The caller very specifically advised he wanted the officer that responded to be a gentleman.

2:15 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported someone tweeking out in the hallway.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from the 1500 block of East Main Street reported a drunk man yelling at customers in the parking lot.

5:51 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Race Street reported someone giving him the eyeball and not leaving.

7:46 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported someone came in the front door of a business and asked the manager for a drink. The caller was requesting contact to press charges.

8:54 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 Sutton Way reported having no way of taking care of himself and he couldn't voice what kind of assistance he needed. He then cussed and hung up. The caller called back again, cussed and hung up again.

8:58 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Chapel Street reported someone trespassing on a porch. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing.

Tuesday

1:22 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported three men lighting something on fire in a parking lot. An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear, a probation violations and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Another arrest was made on charges of a probation violation and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

4:41 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man cussing at employees near a front door. The person was gone when officers arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

8:19 a.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Goldbug Road reported finding a woman slept in his friend's car last night and also urinated in it.

10:36 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Clivus Drive and Highway 49 reported gun shots over his head.

12:59 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of View Drive reported wanting contact regarding how long she has to wait before cleaning out her grandson's room after he moved out. She called back and said she forgot that she'd just called previously. She was again advised a deputy will call her.

2:08 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Town Talk Road and Old Tunnel Road reported transients camping. The caller wanted the deputy to get out of their vehicle and actually check the area on foot. Contact was made with two people who admitted they lived there. They agreed to pack up and be gone by the following day.

3:41 p.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Highway 49 reported someone stealing water from a fire hydrant. The report proved unfounded and the person had a meter.

5:40 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Champion Road and Old Downieville Highway reported six people smoking meth. The caller said they could identify the substance because she was a former user.

6 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Combie Road reported four or five juveniles urinating in the parking lot.

9:25 p.m. — A caller from the 23000 block of Saint Helena Drive reported receiving annoying phone calls, and it's been happening every day and night.

10:23 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Dry Creek Lane and WoodCreek Road reported a vehicle at the end of the road with a man inside. The vehicle belonged to the owner.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

1:49 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported she is a homeowner in Nevada City and she wants the homeless man pushing the shopping cart to leave the city.

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported her phone fell behind a safe and the caller said the person refused to move the safe so she can get her phone.

— Ross Maak