Nevada County murder suspect has brief court appearance | TheUnion.com

Nevada County murder suspect has brief court appearance
February 6, 2017
A Reno man facing a murder charge appeared briefly in Nevada County Superior Court on Monday with his new attorney.
Maurice Di Aundra Rogers, 34, is accused in the April death of Felicia Romaine Spruell-Jones, 46.
Defense attorney William Walker on Monday asked to postpone his client’s formal plea until March 13, leading both prosecutor and judge to agree.
No trial date has been set.
According to Deputy District Attorney James Morris, the hearing’s delay will give Walker more time to review the case.
Authorities said that Spruell-Jones’ body was found April 4 in the Truckee area. Witnesses have alleged Rogers shot her because he loved another woman.
Arrested days later, Rogers remains in jail without bond.
