Nevada County Blotter: Man walks around with cooking pot on head

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:24 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Alta Street reported a man stared at the caller as she was jogging. He make her feel uncomfortable and she doesn't know why he was there. He was outside the bathroom washing off a rock.

1:11 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported burglary of a residence that occurred while she was in custody.

3 p.m. — A person was in the department lobby reporting harassment by his roommate.

4:42 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a wallet stolen while she was shopping.

7:42 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported losing her wallet. She then got it back but there was money missing.

9:09 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported numerous transients hanging out. The people had blocked off some parking places and were possibly trying to camp.

10:04 p.m. — A caller from the Bennett Street reported a noise complaint of drum circles on the corner of Bennett and Hwy. 174.

11:42 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Forest Glad Circle reported a disturbance with a person she let stay in her residence. The person was now sitting in a vehicle. The caller was concerned he'd burgle her property. The caller said the person has been living at her residence for the past two years. When it was explained that he was a tenant she became upset and made statements about either removing his property or possibly stretching incidents into things that would sound like a crime. It was explained if she calls again about the person coming to the residence where he lives absent any crime, it wouldn't be responded to. The caller became upset about wanting him out of her residence but not willing to do that in a legal manner. The caller ended up hanging up on dispatch and would not accept both sides of the landlord/tenant disputes would be enforced.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

8:33 a.m. —Two people on the 200 block of Church Street were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale.

11:14 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Tree Top Circle reported a transient that had been living in his vehicle in the neighborhood for a few days. He had been going door to door asking for money and for people to let him live in their backyards. The person's parents used to live in the neighborhood.

12:53 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Adamson Drive and Woodacre Road reported a man walking around with a cooking pot on his head and talking to himself.

3:31 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Stagecoach Way reported three people setting up a tent on the NID reservoir. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

5:19 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Retrac Way and Lime Kiln Road reported a vehicle sitting at a location with a purse in the front seat and no one around. An arrest was made on two charges of failure to appear and one charge of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

6:18 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Beyers Lane hung up. On callback a woman said yes, everything was fine but that her son was just ridiculous, then hung up . The caller said her son was kicking, punching doors, threatening them, was 300 pounds and acting "scary."

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

4:04 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Zion Street and Argall Way reported a large man with his arm in a sling calling children racial slurs.

— Ross Maak