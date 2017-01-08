Nevada County blotter: Caller reports transients making swords, using altar | TheUnion.com

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

8:28 a.m. — A caller in the 15000 block of Greenhorn Road reported mail being dumped by the side of the road.

11 a.m. — A caller in the 13000 block of Sunshine Meadows Trail reported a burglary that happened between Dec. 27 and 28.

12:09 p.m. — A caller in the 24000 block of Timber Ridge Road reported a burglary. Someone tampered with an alarm at the residence.

3:27 p.m. — A caller at Dog Bar and Wheeler Acres roads reported a Toyota 4Runner crossing into oncoming traffic.

7:41 p.m. — A caller in the 11000 block of Bitney Springs Road reported the theft of a generator and other items from a construction site.

Saturday

9:59 a.m. — A caller in the 13000 block of Via Del Sol reported goose hunters shooting BBs nearby. One of the BBs hit the caller’s house.

3:39 p.m. — Dispatchers reported potential flooding at Little Valley Road and Alta Sierra Drive.

4:14 p.m. — A caller at Oak Canyon Drive and Live Oak Lane reported a “weird” man trying to wave down vehicles.

7:11 p.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Comerate Road reported a juvenile assaulting staff. The juvenile was cited.

9:20 p.m. — A caller in the 15000 block of Highway 49 reported a suspect running from his porch when the caller approached in his vehicle. The caller said a hole had been drilled in his garage door.

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:14 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a burglary at a school.

10:29 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man stuffing items into a duffle bag and looking into cars. Another caller reported that the duffle bag, now in some bushes, had a gun inside it.

12:16 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Mill Street reported finding hypodermic needles behind his store.

12:33 p.m. — A caller at Whispering Pines and Centennial Drive reported a man wandering in the area and taking pictures of parked vehicles.

3:11 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Apple Avenue reported a transient camp in the area. The caller said people in the camp were acting strange and making swords. The caller also found her glasses on an altar they made.

4:24 p.m. — A caller in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported that an employee’s ex continued to call the business and make threats. Police then contacted the suspect.

6:57 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Bennett Street reported mail boxes that had been opened. It was unknown if any mail was stolen.

Saturday

12:22 p.m. — Dispatchers reported a vehicle collided with an 8-year-old and a 45-year-old. The pedestrians were taken to UC Davis Medical Center.

2:10 p.m. — A caller at East Main and Bennett streets reported that a man tried to convince him to buy drugs.

3:18 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a suspect threatened an assistant manager and stole two pairs of shoes.

3:50 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a man who came into a business and threatened the store manager for towing his vehicle. The vehicle had been towed by police the previous night.

— Alan Riquelmy