Nevada County blotter: Caller IDs self as Jeffrey Dahmer; pot patch ripoff unfounded

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

7:56 a.m. — A woman from a care center in the 100 block of Catherine Lane reported that staff took her food away before she was done.

9:22 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place reported possible fires had been started that were not currently burning, and consistent transient camping issues.

8:02 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a drunken woman refusing to leave, who was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

10:33 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Hughes Road reported drumming.

10:46 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported a physical fight; the report was unfounded.

11:08 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Kate Hayes Street reported a burglary to a basement with tools taken.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

9:10 a.m. — A caller from Lakeshore South and Torrey Pines Drive reported finding a gun in the weeds; it was a pump action BB pistol.

9:12 a.m. — A man from Vinlee Place and Wolf Meadows Drive reported the theft of a wallet from his unlocked vehicle.

10:28 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and Cole Way reported open mail all over the ground; nothing was located.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Serene Way reported a possible burglary in progress; no evidence of a burglary was found.

2:18 p.m. — A man reported a man who stole his credit cards was outside, then said, "This is Jeffrey Dahmer."

2:41 p.m. — A man from Running M Drive and Maben Reservoir Place reported a mountain lion attacked his goats last night.

4:55 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Bethel Church Way reported a man on the side of the highway with a bat, hitting things into traffic. He could not be located.

5:06 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road and Evergreen Ranch Court reported a woman who appeared to be on drugs was trying to open all the doors to get into the building. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance and violating probation.

5:57 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and School Street reported vandalism.

7:40 p.m. — A caller from a Business on Highway 49 and Crestview Drive reported two men trespassing in a tow yard; they could not be located.

11:13 p.m. — A man from McDaniel Road and Blue Oaks Place reported trespassers stealing medical marijuana from his grow, refusing to leave. He then reported some sort of manhunt last night with 100 vehicles, and stated he was not under the influence of anything. The report was unfounded.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

5:18 p.m. — A woman from Argall Way and Searls Avenue reported a man almost ran her and her husband over and then turned around and tried to run them over again.

Saturday

1:14 a.m. — A caller from Walrath and Searls avenues reported hearing someone yelling about being hit with a baseball bat. A report was taken.

1:42 p.m. — A group of panhandlers at Broad and Union streets were moving on.

Sunday

3:48 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a person sleeping in the ATM booth; the person was moving on.

4:12 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a physical fight; neither party wanted to press charges.

— Liz Kellar