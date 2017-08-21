Nevada County authorities: Burglary suspect caught wearing stolen clothes

A Grass Valley man accused of wearing clothes he'd just stolen from a Mt. Olive Road motor home remained in the Nevada County Jail Monday under $65,000 in bond, authorities said.

Raymond Merrill Jensen, 29, is charged with second- degree burglary, peeking inside an inhabited building, loitering on private property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of paraphernalia, jail reports state.

Authorities said in a release they arrested Jensen Sunday morning after responding to reports of a burglary.

Deputies responded the night before to two burglaries in the area of Mt. Olive Road. Sunday morning they again went to the road after a homeowner saw lights on in his motor home, sheriff's Lt. Sam Brown said.

The homeowner, who hadn't turned on the lights, also noticed the motor home's drapes were closed and its door locked, he added.

Deputies arrived, spoke to the homeowner and then entered the motor home, finding Jensen, Brown said.

"The suspect was wearing some of the victim's clothes, had money stolen from the victim in his pocket and admitted to taking the items," a release states.

According to Brown, two other victims from the Saturday burglaries identified Jensen as the person who'd been at their homes.

Jail records show Jensen faces only one burglary charge.

"It could take a lot of time before we get all our evidence back," Brown said of the possibility of additional charges. "The rest needs to be followed up on."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.