Murder trial postponed

The murder trial for Maurice Di Aundra Rogers, which was to begin on Oct. 17, has been postponed.

Rogers faces a homicide charge in the death of Felicia Romaine Spruell-Jones, 46, of Reno, whose body was found east of Truckee on April 4, 2016. Spruell-Jones allegedly was shot in the face by Rogers, her boyfriend, because he was in love with another woman.

Spruell-Jones' body was found in the road under the Interstate 80 overpass at Farad Road. Rogers was quickly identified as a suspect and a law enforcement bulletin was distributed throughout Nevada and to agencies in the greater Sacramento area. He was located and detained in south Sacramento four days later and is being held without bail.

Earlier this month, Rogers unsuccessfully argued the evidence obtained from what he calls an illegal stop, detention and search should be suppressed. Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger ruled the initial detention of Rogers was supported by reasonable suspicion, and the seizure of his vehicle was lawful.

On Friday, Rogers was scheduled for a trial readiness conference. At the hearing, Heidelberger granted a motion to postpone his trial because his attorney recently underwent surgery. Rogers is set to return to court on Nov. 17 to set a new trial date, which will possibly be in January.

