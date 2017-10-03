Justin Smeja, reality TV Bigfoot hunter, faces charges in Nevada County

A Citrus Heights man who appeared on the reality TV show "10 Million Dollar Bigfoot Bounty" was arrested over the weekend on accusations he violated state Fish and Wildlife laws in Nevada County, authorities said.

Justin Samuel Smeja, 31, faces felony charges of perjury and filing a false or forged instrument with the state. He faces misdemeanor accusations involving bear tags, as well as unlawful taking and possession of an animal, Nevada County Jail reports state.

"There are some alleged games being played with those tags for hunting deer and bear," said Capt. Patrick Foy, with the law enforcement division of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Foy declined to give further detail.

Arrested Saturday, Smeja has since made his $20,000 bond, jail reports state.

Foy said he anticipated his department, which arrested Smeja, would hand over the case to the Nevada County District Attorney's Office within days.

Smeja appeared on the television show "10 Million Dollar Bigfoot Bounty," in which teams competed in their attempts to prove the creature's existence.

"I've shot and killed two of them," Smeja told a group on the TV show, a claim also made in a National Geographic video.

"I've done everything I can do to try to prove that I'm telling the truth," Smeja later said when away from the group of hunters. "All I can do now is try to go get another one."

