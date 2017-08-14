John Richard Green sentenced to over 200 years on molestation charges in Nevada County Superior Court

A man convicted on child molestation and rape accusations was sentenced last week to over 200 years in prison, authorities said.

John Richard Green, 46, was sentenced Friday by Judge Candace Heidelberger to 208 years to life in prison on 16 counts of lewd act upon a child, one count of rape and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, said Chris Walsh, assistant district attorney.

Jurors acquitted Green on two rape accusations, authorities have said.

Green is eligible for parole, Walsh said, after he spends 208 years behind bars.

"The defendant is a monster who preyed upon the most vulnerable victims in our society," Walsh said in an email. "This sentence is appropriate and just."

Keri Klein, the county's public defender, couldn't be reached for comment.

The jury over six days in June heard that Green had access to three girls over several years. He molested them in locations across Nevada County. The victims disclosed the abuse years later, authorities said.

Deputies first arrested Green in 2015 after a two-month investigation. At the time authorities said the allegations spanned 11 years and ended in 2014.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.