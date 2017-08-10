Hot Spot Smoke Shop robbery case postponed | TheUnion.com

A judge in the Hot Spot Smoke Shop robbery case opted Thursday to postpone the defendants' preliminary hearing until Sept. 5, citing scheduling conflicts and evidence issues.

Joseph Daniel Sandoval, 21; James Edwin Sandoval, 32; and Anthony Richard Vicente, 31, are accused in the Jan. 2 robbery of the Grass Valley smoke shop. They appeared Thursday before Superior Court Judge Linda Sloven for their preliminary hearing, which one attorney said likely will take two days once it begins.

Defense attorney D. Laurence Montgomery, representing Vicente, said prosecutors recently provided five discs of discovery — evidence in the case — that he can't view.

"I'm troubled by the fact, like Mr. Montgomery said, that we've just received the discs," said defense attorney Greg Klein, who represents James Sandoval.

Additionally, Klein was involved Thursday in an unrelated preliminary hearing, creating a scheduling conflict.

Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson asked Sloven to postpone the case, noting those conflicts.

"For all of those reasons there is good cause to continue the preliminary hearing," Sloven said.

Attorneys have discussed plea offers given to the three men, though no discussion on those offers happened Thursday.

Joseph Sandoval was offered a prison term of under four years. James Sandoval was offered 12 years, and Vicente 15 years.

Authorities claim the three men robbed the smoke shop, taking cash and electronics. The next day an officer spotted them at a local gas station. A car chase then began that ended in Sacramento and the arrests of the two Sandovals. Vicente was arrested weeks later.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.