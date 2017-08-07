Grass Valley police: Stabbing suspect not yet in jail, will receive evaluation | TheUnion.com

A Grass Valley man accused in a weekend stabbing on North School Street remained in the hospital Monday afternoon pending a mental evaluation, police said.

Eugene Maravel, 69, will face an attempted murder charge once he's booked into the Nevada County Jail. However, before Maravel is booked he'll visit a Sacramento-area facility for an evaluation, Capt. Steve Johnson said.

"As part of the clearance procedure, in order to be booked, he needed to be evaluated," Johnson added.

According to Johnson, patients remain under observation for a minimum of three days — a clock that would start once Maravel enters the outside facility.

"He will not be released," Johnson said. "We will go and take him into custody."

The accusations against Maravel stem from reports of a stabbing in the 300 block of North School Street.

Recommended Stories For You

Police responded around noon Sunday to the scene and found two men with stab wounds. One was struck in the abdomen and the other in the back. Both were treated and in stable condition, Johnson said.

Officers found Maravel near his home on Stewart Street. They arrested him and found a 4-inch folding pocket knife, he added.

Taken to the hospital, Maravel received stitches for a cut to his hand, the captain said.

Johnson said Maravel grew upset at the men because they had some of his property. It's unknown if Maravel thought they'd stolen his items or had failed to return them.

"Getting information from him at the time was difficult," he said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.