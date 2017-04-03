Colfax man found with training hand grenade, suspected drugs, reports state | TheUnion.com

A Colfax man found with a training hand grenade during a traffic stop remained in jail Monday under $175,000 in bond, authorities said.

Edward Allen Swanson, 64, is charged with possession of a metal military practice hand grenade, possession of a controlled substance while armed, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, carrying a concealed firearm, being prohibited from possessing ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, ex-felon with a firearm and a probation violation, jail records state.

Authorities first spotted Swanson late Friday on Highway 174, near the Bear River. Swanson, in a silver Honda, drove into Nevada County with an SUV close behind. The SUV flashed its lights at a deputy parked in his patrol vehicle, leading the officer to follow, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

According to Royal, the silver Honda would accelerate and then brake, crossing the fog line and the center line.

The deputy stopped the Honda at Greenhorn Access Road and Highway 174 and approached the driver, later identified as Swanson, Royal said.

"Swanson says he was tired and that's why he was driving in the fashion he was," he added.

The deputy then checked Swanson in a database, which showed he was on probation. Additionally, the deputy saw knives in plain view inside Swanson's vehicle, the sheriff said.

Authorities then thoroughly searched the Honda, finding a concealed knife near the driver's seat. Suspected marijuana and ammunition were found in the rear of the vehicle, Royal added.

The search also revealed a training hand grenade, leading Placer County's bomb team to respond, the sheriff said.

"It's a training grenade, but under the penal code it's a felony to possess," he added.

The deputy then approached Swanson and asked if he possessed anything else. Swanson then revealed suspected methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe in his socks, Royal said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.