CHP accuses pair of vandalizing parked car, having suspected heroin, meth

Authorities arrested two men over the weekend on accusations that they fled from a parked car after vandalizing it, leading officers to find them with a weapon, ammunition and suspected heroin and methamphetamine, the California Highway Patrol said.

Christian Aaron Davis, 26, and Michael Doyne-Orless Weaver, 47, both of Grass Valley, each face charges of transporting a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, vandalism and possession of burglary tools, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Davis faces additional counts of giving false ID to police and a second possession of a controlled substance charge.

Weaver faces additional charges of possession of a short-barreled rifle and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, reports state.

Officers arrested the pair after spotting a 2012 Nissan Altima around 2:20 a.m. Sunday on Highway 20, near South Ponderosa Way, Officer Greg Tassone said.

The Altima had stopped by a parked vehicle involved in a collision earlier that day, Tassone said.

"It then pulled away from it at high speed," he added.

Officers checked the parked car, saw it had its windows broken and then followed the Altima to McCourtney Road, near Highway 49, Tassone said.

Officers stopped the suspect's car, approaching both the driver and passenger. Davis, the passenger, gave an officer false information about his identity. Additionally, the officers spotted suspected drugs inside the Altima, Tassone added.

A search of the vehicle revealed over a half ounce of suspected heroin and almost an ounce of meth. They also found syringes, with three of them filled with heroin, Tassone said.

Officers also found a sawed-off .22-caliber rifle with a knife attached to it, two Halloween masks, a wig, balaclava and handcuffs, the officer said.

Tassone said authorities are investigating whether the pair is linked to any other crimes.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.