Brother of Nevada County carjacking suspect faces unrelated charges | TheUnion.com

The brother of a man facing a carjacking accusation is now in jail without bond after police say they found him with suspected drug paraphernalia.

Bradley Daniel Zinola, 28, of Grass Valley, is charged with possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and two unrelated misdemeanor charges. He remained in the Nevada County Jail on Wednesday without bond on a probation violation, authorities said.

Grass Valley officers spotted Zinola after responding around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Spring Hill Drive. Zinola had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants, and officers arrested him. Officers also found hypodermic syringes, drug residue, cotton swabs and rubber tie-offs on Zinola, Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

Zinola is the brother of James Jerold Zinola-Young, 24, who was arrested last month on a carjacking charge.

Authorities accuse Zinola-Young of pulling a gun on a driver on Dec. 22 near You Bet Road and Jokers Wild Lane. They say Zinola-Young struck the driver on the head and took the vehicle.

Booked into jail Jan. 20, Zinola-Young has no bond.

