Brother joins siblings in Nevada County Jail on unrelated charges | TheUnion.com

James Jordan Zinola, whose brothers are incarcerated on unrelated charges, joined his siblings on Friday in the Nevada County Jail after deputies arrested him on a burglary accusation.

Authorities arrested Zinola, 26, on charges of second-degree burglary, receipt of stolen property, criminal conspiracy and vandalism, jail records state.

Deputies also charged Samuel Keith Allara, 31, and Kelly Kristine Frost-Hensley, 37, after the homeowner spotted people on surveillance cameras breaking into her home, sheriff’s Lt. Robert Bringolf said.

Allara and Frost-Hensley each face charges of second-degree burglary, receipt of stolen property, criminal conspiracy, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and petty theft, jail records state.

All three remained in jail Friday on a $50,000 bond, records show.

Authorities found the three suspects after responding around 8:15 a.m. to reports of a burglary in the 14000 block of La Barr Meadows Road. The homeowner, watching surveillance footage while away from home, spotted people breaking into her house, Bringolf said.

Deputies responded to the homeowner’s call, blocking the suspects’ vehicle from leaving. They then arrested the suspects, Bringolf said.

Zinola is related to James Jerold Zinola-Young, 24, and Bradley Daniel Zinola, 28, all three of whom are now held at the Nevada County Jail.

Arrested Jan. 20, Zinola-Young is accused of carjacking. His bond is $400,000.

Bradley Zinola, arrested Tuesday on a drug paraphernalia charge and a probation violation, has no bond.

