Authorities will bring car chase suspect to Nevada County once he’s released from hospital

The suspect in a multi-county police chase remained in the hospital on Wednesday, though authorities said they expected he'd be booked that evening into the Nevada County Jail.

The California Highway Patrol will charge Ian Michael Gonzales, 35, with fleeing from a police officer in a reckless manner that endangers the public once the Red Bluff man is released from a Sacramento hospital, Officer Greg Tassone said.

Additional charges from Tehama County, where authorities say Gonzales fired into an occupied home before fleeing to Nevada County, are expected.

The accusations against Gonzales stem from a Tuesday morning domestic dispute in Tehama County that involved his estranged girlfriend.

According to the Tehama County Sheriff's Office, Gonzales went to a Red Bluff home to confront his girlfriend. He entered the house, brandished a handgun and tried to kidnap her. Others in the house intervened and Gonzales left in his vehicle, returning later with a rifle. He then fired multiple rounds into the residence and forced his way inside the home.

Also armed, the victims confronted Gonzales, who fled in his green Ford F250, authorities said.

"When Gonzales fled the residence, he made statements to the victims that he intended to have a gun battle with law enforcement if they attempted to capture him and that he was not going back to prison," a release states.

Gonzales fled the area, leading officers on a chase that began in Butte County when a deputy recognized the vehicle from a police alert. The chase ended that afternoon with the vehicle upside down off Tyler Foote Road, just west of Ananda Way, authorities said.

"He landed on the cab, which partially crushed down and pinned him in," Tassone said.

The chase entered Nevada County around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 20. It led officers north on Highway 49 and then onto North Bloomfield Road.

Tassone said officers tried to use spike strips at several spots.

"He would drive off-road, sometimes at a very high rate of speed," Tassone said. "Sometimes he was just driving through people's property."

The vehicle did hit a spike strip on Tyler Foote, near Oak Tree Drive. About 15 minutes later Gonzales lost control of his vehicle, struck an embankment and flipped, Tassone said.

Authorities removed Gonzales from the vehicle and took him to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Concern led hospital officials to transfer him to a Sacramento facility, he added.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.