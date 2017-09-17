Auburn Police arrest attempted kidnap suspect
September 17, 2017
A Citrus Heights man was arrested Sunday morning in connection with an attempted kidnapping outside an Auburn bar.
Jason Lee Lott, 50, was located in Lincoln at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday by Placer County Sheriff's deputies who were responding to an unrelated event, Auburn Police Lt. Victor Pecoraro said in a press release.
Auburn Police detectives met with the sheriff's deputies to assist and Lott was taken to the Placer County Jail for booking, where he is being held in lieu of $260,000 bail, Pecoraro said..
Lott was being sought after a woman called 911 at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday to report that a man had just tried to kidnap her from Cleveland Avenue and Lincoln Way in downtown Auburn.
The woman told officers a man had grabbed her and threatened her with a stun gun type device, according to Pecoraro. The woman was able to break free and get to her vehicle, but the suspect tried to gain entry before she was able to drive away, she said.
