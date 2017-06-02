Attorneys agree to delay Jason Schuller murder trial until November | TheUnion.com

Attorneys in the Grass Valley murder case of Jason Schuller opted on Friday to postpone his case until November, delaying the trial by a month.

Schuller, accused in the March 2016 shooting death of William Tackett, was scheduled for an Oct. 13 trial. Jody Schutz, his public defender, said Friday in Nevada County Superior Court that her client wanted a delay until January.

"But I believe the People are opposed to going out that far," she said, referring to prosecutors.

Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson agreed, leading Judge Candace Heidelberger to set jury selection for Nov. 14 through 16. The trial will begin on Nov. 28 and could continue into the first two weeks of December.

Prosecutors accuse Schuller of fatally shooting Tackett, 67, at his Banner View Drive home. Schuller lived periodically at the house, and fled after shooting Tackett and setting his body on fire.

Authorities said they chased Schuller to Sacramento, where he was arrested.

