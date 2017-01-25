2 men charged in fatal Nevada County wreck | TheUnion.com

An Auburn man crushed by an overturned trailer and backhoe led prosecutors this week to charge two men in connection with the wreck, authorities said.

Terry Carl Cordell, 59, and Steven Craig Sipe, 55, both of Newcastle, each face charges in connection with the February 2016 death of Wesley Guthrie, 32, authorities said.

Cordell, who was towing a backhoe that fell on Guthrie, faces charges of vehicular manslaughter, unlicensed to drive the type of vehicle driven and unsafe speed, according to Nevada County Superior Court records and the California Highway Patrol.

Sipe, who authorized Cordell to drive the vehicle, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and knowingly permit out of class driving, records state.

The accusations are misdemeanors or traffic infractions.

District Attorney Cliff Newell said CHP issued a report on the wreck in September. His office then examined the report and in December filed charges against the men.

Booked Monday into the Nevada County Jail, both have made bond.

Their charges stem from a Feb. 18 collision on Highway 49, close to Nishinam Gulch Road.

Cordell was driving a Ford F-350 northbound on Highway 49 around 6:10 p.m. when the wreck occurred. Hauling a large, gooseneck trailer carrying a backhoe, Cordell was going downhill toward the South Yuba River, California Highway Patrol reports state.

Authorities said Cordell had no license to drive vehicles of that weight and size.

Guthrie, in a GMC pickup, was driving southbound on Highway 49 at the time. A Toyota 4Runner was in front of him.

Cordell, driving at an unsafe speed, lost control. His trailer moved into oncoming traffic and began to overturn, CHP said.

The 4Runner in front of Guthrie accelerated and avoided the oncoming trailer. Both trailer and backhoe then completely overturned onto Guthrie’s pickup, reports state.

Authorities pronounced Guthrie dead at the scene. Cordell, his passenger, and the 4Runner’s driver were uninjured, according to reports.

