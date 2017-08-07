Council to discuss ‘vagrant issues’ in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

The Grass Valley City Council will host a special study session and community discussion at 5 p.m. today.

The session, which will take place at City Hall in advance of tonight's regular city council meeting, will provide a forum for the community to discuss "vagrant issues in parks and unimproved areas of the city" and "vagrants parking and camping on public and private land," according to the meeting's agenda.

In recent weeks, community members have expressed concern over a perceived rise in crime and suspicious activity in Grass Valley during the public commentary at council meetings, and a group focused on improving and maintaining the safety of public parks has been meeting twice monthly immediately before council meetings.

Concerned citizens will have a chance to discuss those issues in a formal setting with council members during tonight's session.

The council is scheduled to have a closed session meeting beginning no later than 6:30 p.m. following the special session.

Tonight's regular City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 125 E Main St., Grass Valley.

Recommended Stories For You

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.