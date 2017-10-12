Concert has turned into benefit for victims of recent fires in western Nevada County

Tickets: $20. All proceeds will go into a relief fund to help those affected by the recent fires.

What started as a regular event has turned into a benefit concert for those who have been affected by the recent fires in western Nevada County.

The Rayos with Ancient Wave Tribe dance concert is set to perform at the Miners Foundry at 8 p.m. Friday.

Collaborating with Yubanet and KVMR, Saul and Elena Rayos have decided to enact change and help those affected by donating all the proceeds to a relief fund that will benefit those who lost their homes in the recent fires in the community.

The fund will be created after the concert with a website to follow.

Donation jars will be up on the stage so people who attend the show can also donate what they can.

"If everyone in the community kicks down a buck or two we can really make a difference," said Saul Rayos. "I have a personal school friend who lost his house on the ridge. He was helping his neighbor and then his place went down.

"After that I knew I had to do something," he said. "I was thinking, 'How do we make this happen? How do we help Yubanet so they can keep everyone informed and then how do we help the community that has been affected?"

Those who have been affected by the fires or lost their homes may be able to attend the concert for free.

"We may not be able to take the pain away but we can at least show that they have support," said Rayos.

