Commission approves medical pot dispensary ordinance | TheUnion.com

Nevada City Planning Commissioners approved the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Ordinance during a five hour meeting Thursday that began with a standing room-only crowd, and ended with no one in the audience.

Discussion on a potential cannabis cultivation ordinance was tabled until the following commission meeting to be held Feb. 17.

Proponents both for and against the dispensary ordinance made their cases heard during a hour and a half public comment period.

Commissioners weighed the comments of those in attendance as well as those who sent correspondence before approving the ordinance with some recommended five changes.

The first change was expanding the allowable zoning to include local business, general business, and light industrial, but excluding the historical district.

The other changes were not limiting the number of dispensaries to only one, not forcing background checks on dispensary employees (background checks on owners and operators would still be required), expansion of the applicant ranking system to 1,600 points, and child proofing packaging on cannabis products with an emphasis on edibles.

Commissioner Stuart Lauters made the motion to approve the ordinance, which passed on a 4-0 vote. Commissioner Gail Damskey was not present at the meeting after resigning two weeks ago.

“I’m pretty happy,” Jonathan Collier, Chairman of the Nevada County California Growers Association said following the meeting. “They did a good job moderating comments, overall the representation was in favor. I feel that there still needs to be a lot more education as far as to the opposition, but I think they really handled the meetings professionally. Overall I’m very satisfied.”

Not all in attendance of the meeting were in favor though, and as soon as the vote passed, began expressing their frustrations with those in the crowd who were in favor of the meeting, prompting Commission Chair Dan Thiem to ask those to continue their debate outside of council chambers.

“I get very violent headaches from the smell of it,” Nevada City’s Kathleen Moon stated during the public comment period, adding that she can not go to any outdoor city events due to others having no respect and smoking cannabis in public.

Kirk Barry, a Nevada County resident, ex-police officer of 21 years with the Roseville Police Department and current pastor, showed up to voice his support of the ordinance.

“Those who oppose regulations are the very ones who are making access easy for those who access illegally,” Barry said to commissioners.

“I am on cannabis right now, and I’m not stoned, and I can drive,” Shelley Salvatore said to commissioners during the comment period. “Cannabis stays in your fats for over a month,” she added, saying that she is 61 years old and makes cannabis tinctures.

“I’m a marijuana user, and I’m a grandmother,” Maryalice Ritti said to commissioners. “I don’t see what the big deal is.”

Commissioners debated the issues before making their recommendation.

“Im struggling to see why we’re looking at this so restrictive, it doesn’t make sense,” Thiem said.

“This area has been a cultivation center my entire life. Kids have so much access. We all have incredible access,” Commissioner Steffen Hawkins-Snell said in response to discussion about cannabis use amongst children.

“If a kid wants to get marijuana, they’re not going to go to a dispensary to get it,” Thiem said. “At-risk behavior is a social issue. I understand the concerns of the community, I don’t think that there is anyone here that wants kids addicted to drugs.”

Commissioners discussed their reasons to expand the zoning requirements due to limitations of Light Industrial zoning in the city.

“There’s no point in having an ordinance if we can’t put a dispensary somewhere,” Thiem said.

The City Council is expected to discuss the Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary Ordinance within the next two regularly scheduled council meetings, according to City Manager Mark Prestwich.

