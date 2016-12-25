Christmas meals provide free food, warmth for Nevada County residents | TheUnion.com

While many were at home opening presents from under the tree, volunteers for Grass Valley’s Divine Spark and Shepherd’s Heart Church were busy getting ready to feed any and all that walked through their doors for their free Christmas dinners.

One of those volunteers was Cirino’s at Main Street chef Maria Keyser.

Keyser seemed at home dishing up the 12 organic turkeys and other organic side dishes that made up the meal.

“Every year I have to get on my knees and say, ‘please Maria,’” Divine Spark executive director Shirley Kinghorn said.

But Keyser wouldn’t be able to handle it all on her own.

First year volunteers, 11- and 8-year-olds Matisse and Diego Lurie, who were visiting from France with their family, could be seen serving up green beans and cranberry sauce on the serving line.

Aside from the 30 volunteers that showed up to help serve Sunday’s meal, many volunteered in the form of monetary donations, or donations of food and supplies, such as the $500 worth of organic food donated from the BriarPatch Co-Op.

SPD Market donated $100 and many others donated money as well.

“Someone donated $600 for the hall,” Kinghorn said of the Elks Lodge, located at 109 S. School St.

Upon walking into the lodge, one was presented with an array of multi- colored hats, scarves, socks, mittens, jackets and coats — also donated — that they could choose from if they wished.

“Warm coats came from the United Way,” Kinghorn explained, stating that more warm clothes than usual had been donated.

“It’s not only needed for this, but what we do everyday.”

Before the first meal was served Sunday morning, the crowd of around 150 people gathered around the dining room while chairman of the Tsi-Akim Maidu, Don Ryberg, said a blessing where he thanked the animals that gave their lives for the meal.

“It’s a real honor to come together with Divine Spark and give back,” Ryberg later said. “The gift of giving is the greatest gift of all.”

Meanwhile, volunteers for Shepherd’s Heart Church were busy getting ready to serve their free meal for the community from Banner Grange at 12629 McCourtney Road for their second consecutive year.

“We’re very optimistic,” Pastor Maria Grimes of Shepherd’s Heart Church said. “We want to feed all of the people of the world.”

Grimes and her husband, Pastor John Grimes, acknowledged that they received some donations to put on their meal as well, but the majority of the dinner was funded by themselves.

“We don’t want anyone to be alone on Christmas,” John Grimes said.

