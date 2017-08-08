Center for the Arts Executive Director Julie Baker to step down | TheUnion.com

The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley announced Tuesday that Executive Director Julie Baker has decided to step down on Sept. 15.

"After eight years of growing the Center to the organization we have today, I want to get back to my true passion, programming, artist representation and arts advocacy by starting an arts, nonprofit and small business consulting company," Baker said. "I love the center, I love the people, I love all the things that the center represents. I'm proud to say we've built a strong organization with a great brand, an excellent professional staff, and a highly skilled board that will continue to support and govern the organization during this transition."

After 8 years of overall leadership of the nonprofit organization, a release stated Julie is looking forward to focusing on her passion for the arts without day-to-day management responsibilities. The center's Board of Directors reported it is grateful to Julie for her dedication and key role in the Center's success, and said Julie will continue on in a consulting role and as an advisory council member.

"The center is celebrating 16 fabulous years of artistic enrichment in this community, including over 150 events per year and the fantastic California WorldFest held in July at the Nevada County Fairgrounds," Board President Betsy Swann Brown said, "Julie has worked hard to bring high quality programming to our local community, and we deeply appreciate her many contributions. The center is also proud of Julie's vision which has inspired a capital campaign and renovation plan for the center that will take the center into its next phase of success.

"Julie will continue to consult on the capital campaign which is expected to upgrade the facility into a 506 seat venue. I am lucky to be a part of such an active and committed board supporting an incredible organization of staff, volunteers, and members."

The search for a new executive director is underway.

"The center's visibility in outlying regions will continue to make us a viable economic engine for the county," Baker said. "The center continues its commitment to building Nevada County as a destination for the arts. I thank all the donors, members, staff, the board, volunteers and artists for the respect and support they have shown me over these last eight years and I am confident we will find the leadership necessary to continue to build upon the center's successful foundation."

For further information, email CFTABoard@gmail.com.