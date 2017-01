Hundreds gathered Thursday night at Crossroads Church to celebrate the life of Joseph Rantz, who was killed in a car crash on Dec. 15 along with best friend Jude Douden. Rantz’s grandfather, Coy Miller, delivered the eulogy.

The Bear River baseball team presented the Rantz family with Joseph’s road jersey. The Bruins will carry his home jersey from game to game this year, frame it and present it to the Rantz family on Senior Day.