Cause of death confirmed for Bridgeport hiker

Tiana Trumbo, an avid hiker and outdoor enthusiast, died last month doing what she loved best: enjoying Nevada County's beautiful trails.

The 75-year-old Nevada City woman died around 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 26 while hiking in the Bridgeport area. According to Nevada County Sheriff's Sgt. Mike Sullivan, chief deputy coroner, an investigation revealed that Trumbo's death was the result of a heart attack.

Another hiker found her on the trail around 4:45 p.m. and contacted authorities. She was about a mile away from the Buttermilk Bend trailhead. The outside temperature was around 94 degrees at the time authorities arrived on scene, according to Sullivan.

Trumbo's husband, Bill, said his wife was always very social and physically active. She was a member of various hiking groups that met to explore Nevada County's trails on a weekly basis, he said.

The two met while riding bikes and had been married for 41 years. Trumbo was a former respiratory therapist.

"Her personality was outgoing and her generosity enormous," said Trumbo's daughter, Tiffany. "She would do anything to help those she loved and had a knack for getting herself into outrageous circumstances.

Recommended Stories For You

"Those who knew her knew they could count on her fully and could expect a straightforward approach from her. No minced words, just truth as she saw it. She will be missed greatly by her family, friends and everyone whose lives she touched."

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.