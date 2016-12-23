Carolyn Singer: Showered with gifts | TheUnion.com

As soon as the mid-October storm stopped, I wandered outside to appreciate the moisture, the fall fragrances — and a break in the welcome rains.

My meandering took me in the direction of an old walnut tree, a survivor from the trees planted by the Sonntags circa 1895. I was astonished to see a carpet of walnuts, knocked from their husks by the rain, and perfectly ripe for harvest from the damp ground.

For weeks, I had been focused on the edible crops from the vegetable garden. And while I had often sat under the impressive shade canopy of this venerable tree during the summer, I had not looked up into its branches. After several years of very light crops, mostly gathered by the squirrels, I had no expectations.

What a wonderful surprise! Walnuts that ripen on the tree before falling are much sweeter and more flavorful than most sold in markets.

Commercial walnut growers shake the trees to force the nuts to drop. They are then harvested mechanically with the goal of gathering the crop all at once. This works for efficiency, of course, but not every nut is ripe when forced to drop. “Unripe” walnuts may even have a bitter taste.

Walnuts that drop naturally do so when the green husk is finally ready to let go of the nut. Even after the husk cracks open, the nut may hang inside for several more days. The sweet taste is worth the wait.

With this natural (and patient) method of harvesting, nuts fall over a three-week period. Hardly practical for the commercial grower.

When I discovered my amazing crop that October afternoon, I went to work. There were only a couple of hours of daylight left and I expected nighttime visitors. There are bears on my property most months. During daylight the squirrels would be after their share.

For the next few days I gathered the nuts one by one and it seemed the wildlife was allowing me to have the crop. Perhaps they were occupied with some of the other old walnut trees on Sonntag Hill. I dedicated every hour I could, and even turned away friends who wanted to visit.

I weighed the walnuts from the first few days of harvesting: 75 pounds. Not bad for a tree 121 years old! But the total reached 100 pounds before I stopped my daily check under the tree.

As I gathered the nuts and then rinsed them before the final drying process I had plenty of time to think. As amazing as the crop was, it was no more so than the incredible outpouring of love and assistance I have had from many members of this community during my long journey to recovery from serious illness in 2015. It has been a year of abundance.

So often I have wondered how I could possibly thank the many people who have helped me: rides for medical appointments at UC Davis Medical Center, rides locally to the grocery store, bank, post office, and the library. Even the special treat of a lunch out in downtown Grass Valley recently. Then there were the neighbors who, with a relative from Yuba City, spent hours splitting wood.

Many hours have been spent with wonderful, generous friends who said simply that they wanted to have that time with me. Friendships deepened. And now the walnuts I am cracking are the perfect edible “thank you” to add to the simple heartfelt words.

In this materialistic world, pausing to assess true value becomes ever more important. With bare root season now arriving, we have an opportunity to add value to our gardens. A walnut tree may bring you a crop, but with each passing year, the possibility increases that gardeners not yet born will also enjoy the fruits of your labor and commitment to the natural world.

I’m grateful to the Sonntags for having planted English walnuts when they first homesteaded on this peaceful hill near Peardale. And I am very grateful for my community.

Carolyn Singer has gardened organically in Nevada County since 1977. She is the author of the award-winning “The Seasoned Gardener, 5 decades of sustainable and practical garden wisdom”, and two volumes of “Deer in My Garden” (deer-resistant plants), available locally. Send your gardening questions and comments to carolynfsinger@gmail.com. Check out her website at carolynsingergardens.com.