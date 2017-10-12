 Cal Fire to hold community meeting today for Nevada County residents affected by Lobo and McCourtney fires | TheUnion.com

Cal Fire to hold community meeting today for Nevada County residents affected by Lobo and McCourtney fires

There will be a community meeting for Nevada County residents affected by the McCourtney and Lobo Fires.

The event will take place today at 6:30 p.m. in the Supervisor's Chamber at the Rood Center at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, California 95959.

 

