Tuesday talk at Green Screen Institute centers on predicting startup success

Tech booms have come and gone in Silicon Valley and the greater Northern California region, but one thing has remained constant — an inability to predict with any real accuracy which startups will prove successful in the long run.

So how can a venture capitalist decide with any confidence in which business to invest?

Tom Kehler says the solution is already available — artificial intelligence.

Using computing to make financial decisions in the field of venture capital is not exactly new, of course. According to Business Insider, in 2009, Ira Sager of Businessweek magazine set a challenge for Quid AI's CEO Bob Goodson: program a computer to pick 50 unheard of companies that were set to rock the world. Nearly eight years later, the magazine revisited the list to see how "Goodson plus the machine" had performed; the results included Spotify, Etsy and Zynga, creator of Farmville.

Kehler, the co-founder of CrowdSmart, a technology-based investment company dedicated to doubling the success rate of startups, will be in Nevada County Tuesday for the Techtonic Tuesdays talk at the Green Screen Institute.

"The question is, how do we stimulate the development of new businesses and startups — how do we create an innovation economy?" he said. "That's the goal, right? Startups are the economic development engine for development and new business worldwide. … The problem is, there are lots and lots of individuals and groups that have ideas for businesses. The question is, which are going to succeed?"

Popular reality shows like Shark Tank show the process by which investors listen to startup pitches and then decide who should get funding.

One way to do that in real life, Kehler said, is to get a group of experienced people together to listen to the company's story and then to have them give that company feedback and rate it. Artificial intelligence can be used to look at voting patterns on companies to figure out the likelihood of success, Kehler said.

"If you take a group of intelligent people and ask them to make predictions on the success of a startup or whatever, it turns out a group of diverse people can be better at predicting outcomes than any single expert," he explained. "It's the wisdom of the crowd. So, what if you have a group of 25-30 angel investors? They are knowledgeable but they have diverse opinions, and that diversity makes the group more accurate in its predictions."

This is where AI comes in.

"We data-mine and then we analyze (that data) to come up with a prediction of success," Kehler said.

On Tuesday, Kehler said, he will talk about this approach and methodology, adding that CrowdSmart works with a lot of up and coming startups coming out of accelerators and incubators.

Traditionally, he said, the pattern was that venture capitalists would get excited about one sector — phone-based apps, for instance — regardless of whether the specific company had the right approach.

Using AI, he said, is the "rational, scientific, data-driven" way to pick the ideas that will be successful.

