Tripp’s awarded specialized certification | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley-based­ Tripp’s Auto Body Shop has been officially certified by Assured Performance, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization.

The certification was awarded for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training, and facility necessary to repair the participating automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer’s specifications, said Assured Performance Collision Care CEO Scott Biggs.

“Consumers need the confidence and peace of mind to know their vehicle is repaired by a shop that has what it takes to ensure the vehicle safety,” Biggs said.

“Tripp’s Auto Body Shop is officially a Collision Care Provider,” Biggs added. “They represent the standard by which all other body shops are measured.”

Adding to the their credentials, Tripp’s Auto Body Shop is officially recognized by Assured Performance, FCA, GM, Hyundai, Nissan, Ford and Infiniti.

To become certified and officially recognized by the various automakers, Tripp’s Auto Body Shop passed a rigorous certification process essential to help ensure a proper and safe repair of the new generation of advanced vehicles. Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation are able to meet the stringent requirements to become officially certified and recognized.

“This certification supports our reputation for superior customer service serving our community,” said Darrol Tripp, Tripp’s Auto Body Shop President. “We are your neighbors and friends, so it is important to provide our customers with the peace of mind that their vehicles are being repaired correctly by highly trained professionals that care about them.”