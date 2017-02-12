The smell of memories draws folks to food truck | TheUnion.com

When Brenda Janssen first started selling homemade pies out of her food truck, she didn’t realize that her business, An Honest Pie, had a secret edge. The smell.

“I can’t tell you how many people smell the pies baking and are drawn in,” she said. “They walk over and all these memories start flooding back. Suddenly they’ll start telling me about their childhood.”

As it turns out, there is a scientific reason for this. A growing body of research suggests that incoming smells are first processed by a portion of the brain, the olfactory bulb, which is more likely to trigger emotion and memory. Sight, sound and touch do not pass through this specific area in the brain.

But it’s not just the customers whose memories are triggered. Janssen, who owns An Honest Pie with her husband, Jeff, says she is reminded daily of the emotional story behind the evolution of her beloved business.

In 2009, Janssen, a retired labor and delivery nurse, lost a close friend, Lori Leaman, to colorectal cancer.

“She was a part of a close knit group of friends and her death left a huge hole in our lives,” said Janssen. “As part of our grieving we wanted to do something in her honor.”

The group decided to rent a commercial kitchen and make pies for Cornish Christmas that year in Grass Valley. The proceeds would go toward colorectal cancer research. Each week during the winter, a group of five to 10 friends would meet and make the fillings and crusts by hand, a true labor of love.

As it turned out, customers loved the pies, said Janssen, which were — and still are — small “personal” pies ranging from sweet to savory and made fresh from scratch. When they realized they’d raised over $2,000, Janssen got to thinking.

“I looked at my husband and said, ‘This could be a business,’” she said. “So in October of 2012 we found an old delivery van and converted it into a ‘pie mobile’ and opened for business.”

For years An Honest Pie’s truck could be spotted in front of Walker’s Office Supplies in Grass Valley, and today Janssen or one of her crew members regularly takes the food truck to many of Nevada County’s community events, businesses and private parties. But thanks to the boom in food truck events, they have also become known in other areas, such as Folsom, Roseville and Sacramento.

Most recently the Janssens have branched out and purchased a vintage 1959 trailer and converted it into a kitchen for baking pies. Once the permits go through, the trailer will be permanently parked at Home Depot in Auburn, where business has always been brisk. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day but Sunday, said Janssen, and her hope is to set up other permanent locations down the road.

All pies are made from scratch and nothing is processed or comes from a can, she added. Regular sweet pie options include apple, cherry, peach — and the crowd favorite — blackberry, made from marionberries that are flash frozen and shipped from Oregon. Another favorite is buttermilk pie, a southern dessert pie that many people say tastes like crème brûlée.

Savory pies include chicken pot pie, Thanksgiving turkey pot pie, a mashed potatoes and steak pie and a Louisiana meat pie made with Cajun spices.

Vegetarians opt for Janssen’s “Easy cheesy smiley pie,” which is homemade mac ‘n’ cheese topped with Parmesan. The newest addition, “Emily’s veggie mess,” includes parsnips, carrots, broccoli, string beans and squash roasted with olive oil and garlic, then topped with fresh spinach, basil, Kalamata olives, Parmesan cheese and ricotta.

“The pie truck is my ambassador — I introduce people who don’t know about pies to something new,” said Janssen. “I love the look on their faces when they take that first bite. Our product is warmth, generosity and comfort — all in the form of a pie.”

To contact Staff Writer Cory Fisher, email her at Cory@theunion.com.