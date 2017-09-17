Tech Tips: Ensure you’re getting the best deal on Amazon.com

Question: I'm a regular Amazon.com customer, and I see prices fluctuate from day to day. I would like to ensure that I'm getting the best price for any item I purchase there. Is there some way to compare the current price to previous prices, and see if the price has gone up or down?

Answer: It used to be that people shopped on Amazon.com to get the best prices. Lamentably, that's no longer true. That is, you're welcome to shop on Amazon.com, assuming you're getting the lowest prices, but in reality, that's seldom true these days.

Amazon is no longer about price point; instead, it's really about loyalty, and getting new customers to continue shopping there.

Given that, prices on Amazon change regularly, and it's truly difficult to determine if the price you're seeing today is better or worse than a price you might have seen yesterday, had you looked.

You can receive alerts via Twitter of price changes. If you’re a frequent Amazon.com shopper, CamelCamelCamel.com is a great money saver.

If you're thinking about a purchase, but don't want to make the purchase until you're pretty sure you're getting a good price, there are tools that can help.

The most popular/highly rated Amazon.com shopping "helper" is the strangely named CamelCamelCamel.com (we'll call it CCC to save space here). This site provides a plethora of information about any item that you can find on Amazon.com.

To use CCC, first find an item on Amazon.com that you're interested in.

Copy the URL for the sales page, on Amazon.com, to the clipboard.

Next, browse to CamelCamelCamel.com, and paste the URL into the Search box there. CCC will display historical information about previous prices on the item, so you can determine whether today's price is a good one.

On top of this service, CCC also provides many other options.

You can create a free account on the site, and use it to track your wish list items on Amazon.com.

You can install browser extensions that allow you to check CCC's information from Amazon.com directly, without having to go through the copy URL/browse to CCC/paste URL dance.

Wireless charging with iPhone

Q: I have an iPhone 6, and I have friends with Android phones that use some magic that allows them to charge their phones without plugging them in. They seem to support some type of wireless charging. Is there any way I can do the same sort of thing with my iPhone?

A: Wireless charging seems nice, and no, it's not built into any current iPhone.

We're writing this before the announcement for 2017 revisions to the iPhone, so this information is rumor only at this point (but rumor from good sources): It seems pretty clear that Apple will implement wireless charging in its most advanced/expensive new iPhones in 2017.

This doesn't help you, with your iPhone 6, but it is a consideration moving forward.

(And, as always, Apple does things its own way. Apple's approach has generally been to not be first to market with a technology, but to let the technology mature a little before engaging. It's likely Apple's built-in wireless charging phones will work only with Apple charging bases. Just something to consider…)

There are several standards for wireless charging "out there," but the one that seems to have the broadest usage is called Qi (pronounced chee). Qi wireless charging uses induction, and requires the device to be charged to include an induction coil.

You need a charging base to plug in and provide the power.

So, back to your iPhone 6.

There's no wireless charging built in, but that doesn't mean you can't add it on.

Several manufacturers sell very thin inductive coils with Lightning cable ends, so that you can plug the coil directly into the charging port of your phone. It sounds ungainly, and it probably is, but in concept, it could work.

Looking at one of the highly rated options on Amazon.com (here's one: https://goo.gl/zujqbo), you'll find that the coil itself is quite inexpensive. The issues to consider are reliability, and heat generated.

All inductive coils will have waste that converts to heat, and you'll want to find a coil that minimizes this effect. Given the coil, you'll need to also find a compatible charging base (here's a charging coil and base pair: https://goo.gl/tSG6q6) as well.

Will this work well? That's an unknown. It should work, and that's all we can promise.

It would be interesting to know if using this sort of charging coil would allow you to charge your iPhone in, say, a car that has a slot of wireless charging (like the Chevy Bolt).

If you try it, let us know!

Doug Behl and Ken Getz spent years answering technical questions in private, and are minimizing the questions by pre-emptively publishing the answers. Hear Doug and Ken's tech tips on KNCO radio weekdays at around 8:21 a.m. and 5:38 p.m.; find full write-ups including links to the products they mention at http://blog.techtipguys.com. Submit your own technical questions to questions@techtipguys.com.