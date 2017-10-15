Susan George: Small business programs

A recent workshop presented by the Small Business Association Resource Partners outlined an impressive number of resources available to small business owners, training agencies and trade associations.

The network of programs highlighted interesting opportunities for potential funding and other types of assistance intended to stimulate business creation and growth. Please explore these forward thinking tools and services to learn more about how they can work for you.

SCORE services are all free. This national organization is staffed by Volunteer Executives who provide mentoring by way of conference calls, email communication or face-to-face counseling.

SCORE also offers seminars, educational workshops, business tools and templates. Contact Bob Gius at 916-635-9085 or bjgius@comcast.net.

The Small Business Development Center targets small to medium businesses to provide one-on-one technical assistance workshops, Pitch Camp, Microloans and the ETSY Marketplace strategies. The Small Business Development Center partners with local banks, SCORE, investors and community agencies. Call 916-319-4268 or visit: sbdc.com for more information.

Veteran Launch helps veterans connect with the resources available to them and provides affordable business loans of up to $250,000 for both veteran start-up businesses and existing businesses needing capital to expand and grow. Contact Mike McGrane at 916-300-3470.

United States Department of Agriculture Business programs work through partnerships with public and private community based organizations and financial institutions to provide financial assistance, business development, and technical assistance to rural businesses.

Contact Tammy Laizure at 530-533-4401 x131 or tammy.laizure@ca.usda.gov.

United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development's Business, Energy and Cooperative Programs are available to help finance the expansion of a rural business or help establish a revolving loan fund.

From a dairy farmer installing solar panels to a grocery store selling locally grown products, United States Department of Agriculture can help. Contact Karen Rich, Business and Cooperatives Program Director, at 530-792-5825 or Karen.rich@ca.usda.gov.

California Air Resources Board provides technical assistance, regulatory compliance information and financial assistance.

Explore the Funding Wizard website, https://fundingwizard.arb.ca.gov/, to locate funding opportunities for projects that help support a sustainable future. Contact Judy Nottoli at 916-322-7429 or Judy.Nottoli@arb.ca.gov.

Governor's Office of Business & Economic Development offers the following GO-Biz programs: California Competes Tax Credit, IBank's Small Business Finance Center, the "CA Made" Program, the California Business Portal — http://businessprotal.ca.gove and CalGOLD (a permit assistance tool), http://calgold.ca.gov. 877-345-4633

California Capital Procurement Technical Assistance Center builds small business capacity for federal, state, and local government contracts through one-on-one counseling, workshops, training and bid matching. Call 916-442-1729 or visit cacapital.org.

CalRecycle provides grants or lends money to companies that increase the diversion of recyclable materials from landfills, promote green house gas reductions and manufacture recyclable content products. Call 916-341-6300 or visit calrecycle.ca.gov.

The U.S. Commercial Service offers counseling in trade planning and strategies, legal and regulatory issues, documentation requirements, trade challenges, and trade finance and insurance, marketing tools and commercial diplomacy training.

Contact Tony Hill, Senior International Trade Specialist at Anthony.Hill@trade.gov or George Tastard, U.S. Commercial Service, at George.Tastard@trade.gov.

Veterans Business Outreach Center is committed to the growth and commercial competitiveness of veteran owned small business enterprises through education and services focusing on business development, technology deployment and e-commerce.

Services are delivered to clients by email, telephone, webinars, Skype and/or face to face consulting. 916-527-8400, vbocix.org.

State of California Employment Training Panel is a business and labor supported state agency that assists employers in strengthening their competitive edge by providing funds to off-set the costs of job skills training.

Contact Barry Worthington, 916-327-5262 or barry.worthington@etp.ca.gov.

The California Small Business Loan Guarantee Program enables small businesses to obtain credit when it cannot otherwise qualify for a loan.

The program provides a lender with necessary security in the form of guarantee. Contact Anthony Rucker, SR. Loan Officer, 916-442-1729 or arucker@cacapital.org.

Alliance for Workforce Development is a local one-stop business and job seeker center that assists those seeking employment, wanting to improve career opportunities or a business looking for trained and skilled employees. Call 530-265-7088 for more information.

Sierra Business Council pioneers and demonstrates innovative approaches and solutions to increase community vitality, environmental quality, economic prosperity, and social fairness in the Sierra Nevada.

Sierra Business Council's work includes research, policy analysis, public education and leadership development.

Call 530-582-4800 or visit sierrabusiness.org.

The Small Business Association Resource partners is collaborating with the Nevada County Regional Chamber of Commerce alliance to put in place a county-wide web-based calendar of business workshops and business related events. It is estimated the site will be launched within a couple of weeks. For more information, please contact Susan George, sugeorge@earthlink.net.

Susan George is a co-founder of The Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce. She can be reached at sugeorge@earthlink.net.