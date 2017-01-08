Susan George: Nevada County Regional Chambers at work | TheUnion.com

The start of each New Year is exciting and full of anticipation, making it a perfect time to set personal, business and organizational goals. The Chambers of Commerce have hit the ground the running at an energetic pace in 2017, with the intent of providing activities and programs that both inspire and help our community achieve success.

— The Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce will present the 9th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Enjoy a social hour from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and from 6:30 to 8 p.m. a panel of speakers will present community information. The keynote speaker, Nevada County District 4 Supervisor Hank Weston, will discuss updates about County activities, policy issues and answer questions. Additional speakers include; Sheriff Keith Royal, Nick Wilcox, NID Director Division V, Doug Moon, Chair of the Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee and Mike Rodriguez, President of the Lake Wildwood Association. The meeting will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church Community Hall located at 17645 Penn Valley Drive. For more information you may contact the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, (530) 432-1802.

— The Greater Grass Valley and Nevada City Chambers of Commerce are celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Gold Country Community Services! Please join the festivities at the Love Building in Condon Park on Thursday, Jan. 19, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, velvety chocolate martinis served by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce are one of the enticements luring many to an afternoon of chocolate tasting, in the Speakeasy vibe of the 1920s. Sample delicious chocolate treats from local and regional chocolatiers and chefs, taste wonderful local wines and even some craft beer. The doors open at 1 p.m. at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, 325 Spring St. in Nevada City, and close at 4:30 p.m.

— A ribbon-cutting celebration will welcome the Habitat for Humanity’s Bread and Roses Thrift & More Store, as a new member of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber. The celebration will be held on Thursday, Jan.26 at 5:30 p.m., at 840 E Main St., Grass Valley.

— Early in February, the Nevada City Chamber is hosting a memorable evening of feast and fun at its 115th Annual Installation and Awards Dinner. The affair will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, 325 Spring St. in Nevada City. Libations will be available at 6 p.m. and the dinner catered by Antonio Ayestaran will be served at 7 p.m. The cost is $50 per person. Please contact the Nevada City Chamber to make reservations. (530) 265-2692.

— The 2017 Labor Law Update & Business Essentials seminar scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., will offer indispensable information businesses need to know. The presenter, Mike Letizia, has over 32 years of experience in the full scope of Human Resource functional areas. Topics to be covered during the seminar are 2017 labor law updates, including recent legislation, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission developments, and the impact of the new administration on labor relations. The registration fee is $80 for Chamber, NCCA or SHRM members and $90 for non-members. You may register online at http://www.scnchamber.org/laborlaw. Registration includes; a light breakfast, lunch, seminar materials and parking. The first 10 registrants will receive a free 2017 Labor Law Poster. If you have questions, please contact Christine Hoxsie at (530) 272-8866, ext. 223.

— The Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a rural pilot program, DigiGig coursework, developed by digital workforce veterans specifically for the rural environment. The Chamber understands that growing local economic prosperity depends on connecting businesses to the opportunities available in the emerging digital economy. Attendees must come prepared with a laptop computer that is no more than three years old. This requirement ensures that attendees will be able to finish the program with the tools they need for marketplace success. If you do not have a compatible laptop, local DigiGig program partners have arranged to provide an affordable, quality option.

The session cost is $250 and provides access to four workshops, an online learning cohort, and coaches. Each participant’s progress will be evaluated over the course of three to six months in order to assess the impact of the program and, if necessary, make adjustments to better suit rural settings. For more information about the program, you may contact the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, (530) 272-4667. Course work is scheduled to begin on Feb. 11.

Susan George is a co-founder of The Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce. She may be reached at sugeorge@earthlink.net.