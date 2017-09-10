Susan George: Business competition

HomeSmart I Care Realty will be celebrating its grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The new Grass Valley Branch Office is located at 10015 Alta Sierra Drive, Suite 5, in Grass Valley. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be conducted by the South Nevada County Chamber at 5:30 p.m.

Updates on the Centennial Damn Project will be presented. The meeting will be held at the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 E Hacienda Dr., Grass Valley. Visit sncchamber.org for meeting time.

Is competition healthy or unhealthy?

Often business people tend to think that it would be better to have no competition at all.

It may seem threatening at times, but the fact is competition can come with benefits.

Learning how to utilize competition to cultivate business growth can generate interesting advantages to both businesses and consumers.

Innovation and quality become necessary in a competitive environment. Businesses can adopt new technologies and strategies to stand out from others. This strategy not only benefits customers but can also trigger business growth.

Competition motivates a business to sharpen its customer service skills and deliver the quality of service that is key to customer satisfaction, leading to more customer satisfaction, which leads to long term benefits for a business.

Competition helps a business identify its strengths and weaknesses. Bolstering the weak areas improves business functions, while its strengths will drive more growth.

If the competition is a larger business it will have some of advantages that a smaller business won't have due to its scale and size. Consider how your business is different and understand that it has the potential to be better and stronger in ways larger businesses do not. A smaller-sized enterprise can implement change by adapting to trends and customer preferences more quickly. They are also better able to connect on a more personal level with customers.

Competition can inspire joint ventures, which can be very profitable for all parties. Perhaps your competitor and you could do some cross-promotion or offer discounts to the others' customers. Think of how you could work together to create mutual gain, as well as to benefit your customers. The key is to promote each other, rather than pull each other down.

Whatever strategies a business chooses to implement to gain a competitive edge and grow, it is important to be innovative and remain open to new ideas, while upholding valued relationships and avoiding cutthroat tactics.

Susan George is a co-founder of The Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce. She can be reached at sugeorge@earthlink.net.