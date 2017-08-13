Susan George: Building effective relationships in the workplace environment

Please contact the Greater Grass Valley Chamber for directions regarding authorized entry into the Lake Wildwood Community. 530-273-4667

In general, relationship building both in and outside the workplace is largely about being a positive influence in the life of another. The most effective work relationships feature principal behavioral traits that inspire a more enjoyable work environment and accomplishment of organizational goals.

Be Trustworthy — It is important you do what you say you will do. Deliver on your commitments. Trust cultivates powerful connections that help promote effective communication and positive outcomes.

Mutual Respect — When you respect the people you work with, you value their input and ideas, and they value yours. Working together, you can develop goals and objectives based on your collective experience and creativity.

Open Communication — The more effectively you are able to communicate with those around you, the stronger your relations will be. Pay attention to what others are saying and try to convey your own message clearly and directly. Be friendly. A smile can invite open and honest communication.

Team Building — Collaboration with co-workers in a group project presents an ideal opportunity for team building. Encourage fun activities that help team members get to know each other and listen to and take into account differing opinions when making decisions.

Establishing effective relationships in the workplace may take some time. Focusing on developing constructive communication and being a person who is supportive and willing to carry a share of the workload are core qualities essential to fostering successful work relationships.

Nevada City Chamber of Commerce

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 26, the Nevada City Chamber and the Sierra Vintners are partnering to present Nevada City Uncorked. An enticing sampling of local Foothills wines, craft beers and delicious local food will be offered at 17 different venues throughout downtown Nevada City. Advance sale tickets are $35, day-of $45. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.sierravintenrs.com or at the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce 530-265-2692.

The 51st Annual Constitution Day Parade is loads of fun and just one of the many Constitution Day activities being held on the weekend of Sept. 9-10 in Nevada City. Please visit the Nevada City Chamber website for a schedule of events. http://www.nevadcitychamber.com.

South Nevada County Chamber of Commerce

The South Nevada County Chamber will present a Town Hall Meeting featuring Nevada County District II Supervisor, Ed Scofield. District II includes the communities of Alta Sierra, Lake of the Pines and unincorporated areas along Highway 49. A panel of speakers will present information about issues affecting Nevada County.

The meeting will be held at the Higgins Community Center, 22490 East Hacienda Drive in Grass Valley on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information please contact the South Nevada County Chamber of Commerce, 530-268-7622.

Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce

The Penn Valley Area Chamber will be at the United Way of Nevada County's BBQ Competition and Car Show, Grills 'n' Grilles. The big event of food, autos, live music and fun takes place on Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley and runs in conjunction with the Third Annual Derek Sorensen Memorial Disc Golf Tournament. The Chamber will distribute literature that highlights community attractions and will be selling Penn Valley commemorative shirts, hats and pins.

Penn Valley's September Business for Breakfast meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., at Buttermaker's Cottage in Western Gateway Park. The cost to attend the Breakfast meeting for Chamber members is $10 and $15 for non-members. 530-432-1802.

Congratulations to Pamela Michael Rielle, the recipient of the third annual $1,000 scholarship from the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce to a student pursuing a degree in business.

Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Grass Valley Chamber and the Grass Valley Downtown Association hosted an information booth at this year's Nevada County Fair. Volunteers greeted visitors and distributed materials showcasing area points of interest, state parks, local events, historic downtowns and outdoor recreation.

Susan George is a co-founder of The Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce. She can be reached at sugeorge@earthlink.net