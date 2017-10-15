Sourdough & Co. to open in Grass Valley

Owning a restaurant can be grueling and stressful. Harry Nijjar disagrees.

He and his wife own one restaurant, are opening a second, and are scouting for more opportunities.

"We have a couple more locations in mind within an hour radius," said Nijjar. "I am looking to grow."

The couple's latest venture is Sourdough & Co., scheduled to open Monday at 121 Neal St. in downtown Grass Valley. It's an entirely different type of restaurant than "India Oven," the Indian restaurant the Nijjars have operated in the Pine Creek Shopping Center since 2014.

Sourdough & Co. is a chain, with eight franchise stores in Northern California. Several more shops are set to open in the coming months. The stores are known for their deli sandwiches, soups, and gourmet salads.

"Everybody likes fresh sourdough bread," said Nijjar. "We bake it on location and you smell it when you walk in the door. We serve the bread warm and it melts in your mouth. The sandwiches are really good."

He said he did research before opting to sign on with a chain.

"My friends own a couple of stores and they do really well," he said. "All the Sourdough & Co. stores are successful and make a lot of money."

Nijjar plans to keep the restaurant open for lunch and dinner seven days a week and staff it with nine employees. Some will be full-time workers, but he hopes to offer part-time jobs to local teenagers.

"I want to help them out and give them a job after school," said Nijjar. "We've supported local high school teams and helped them buy equipment. We like to be involved in the community. If we can help in any way, we try our best to do as much as we can."

Nijjar said providing fast, quality food is another way his restaurant will give back to the community.

"It's a high-end sandwich shop," Nijjar said. "It's about the sourdough bread and quality food. Customers are greeted when they walk in and made to feel like they're at home. And they'll get their sandwich within the first five minutes of their order."

Nijjar said the menu will also include delicious soups, some served in bread bowls, and amazing salads.

"We're looking forward to giving customers really good food," he said.

Sourdough & Co. is one of three new restaurants opening in Grass Valley over the next few weeks. One of the three newcomers is a restaurant across the street from Sourdough & Co. which will feature pub fare and craft beer, and another is an Italian restaurant two blocks away.

Robin Davies, Executive Director of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, said she thinks all three will be welcomed warmly in western Nevada County.

"I'm excited about the additional dining opportunities," said Davies. "People love to dine out, and our economy is getting stronger. It depends how each restaurant markets itself to the community, but there is a strong opportunity for all to be successful."

Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County. She can be reached at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.