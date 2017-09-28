Smiley Guys Smokehouse closes abruptly
September 28, 2017
Trivia buffs arriving at Smiley Guys Smokehouse Wednesday night for the weekly contest were greeted by a locked door and a sign announcing that the Grass Valley restaurant had ceased operations.
Thursday morning, building owner Sharon Egner said she was unaware the barbecue place had closed abruptly, saying business owner George Cabanas had paid his rent through September. Cabanas did not return a call for comment, although he reportedly texted the neighboring Bitney College Preparatory High School in the 100 block of Joerschke Drive to inform them he was closing on Wednesday. A sign on the door said simply, "To our loyal customers: Smiley Guys Smokehouse is closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience."
Cabanas had purchased the business from previous owner Jesse Cohen in December, Egner said.
