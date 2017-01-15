Pocket guide for Nevada County homeless services available | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley has a new weapon to help combat homelessness.

The city has published the “Western Nevada County Homeless Services Pocket Guide,” which lists 15 homeless services offered by 21 agencies and nonprofit organizations. When folded in half, the card becomes a small booklet about the size of a business card.

“That’s the bomb!” exclaimed Matthew, who, like other homeless people interviewed for this story, asked his last name not be used. “It’s idiot-proof. No one will have a reason to panhandle if they’ll use this card.”

Instead of giving cash when a homeless person or panhandler requests money, hand them a booklet, recommended Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine. If someone still wants to give money, he added, deliver a donation where it’s most useful.

“These service providers (listed in the guide) are great places to give money. They are where services are rendered,” Levine explained. “Keeping these programs solvent in the long term provides help to more people for the dollar, as opposed to scattering five dollars here or a dollar there to individuals. Giving to the service agencies really eliminates the opportunity for scams.”

SCAMMER-PROOF?

In fact, Nevada County’s reputation for generosity sometimes does draw scammers. Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard related the story of an interaction one of his officers had with an alleged homeless family.

“The officer talked with a woman and a child who were panhandling locally,” he said. “They said they didn’t have a car, but the officer watched them return to a car and get in.

“The officer checked and learned the car was registered at a home in Rancho Cordova,” Gammelgard added. “He also followed the car south on Highway 49 as far as Lime Kiln Road, where he stopped but it continued southbound.

“We’ve had an influx of individuals from outside the area who pan-handle here because we are a generous community,” said Gammelgard, who noted there is a city ordinance prohibiting panhandling in designated areas such as driveways accessing shopping centers and median strips.

One local homeless man said his panhandling efforts were especially lucrative during the holidays.

“I made $180 one day before Christmas, but it’s been slow since then,” declared John, who was concerned that cards-in-lieu-of-cash could reduce his panhandling income.

“If you feel like giving money to someone, and you do it freely and with love, you should be able to,” stated John as he played a make-shift drum set last week under the South Auburn Street overpass near downtown.

411 on 211 BOOKLET

The new booklet also promotes 211, a call center and website that helps people navigate the myriad of local services and programs. City officials said the first step is delivering the guides to local nonprofits and businesses. They said distribution to individual shoppers and others may occur later.

While many of Nevada County’s homeless may be aware of available services, the new pocket guide is a tangible reminder.

“I think it’s great for businesses to have the cards and be able to hand them to people because we often have homeless people looking for shelter, especially in the current inclement weather,” said Jodi Benson, Social Worker and Supervising Case Manager at Nevada County’s homeless shelter Hospitality House.

“It’s an everyday struggle to survive,” continued Benson. “The homeless can get lots of referrals and be told about resources, but it can be overwhelming and they might not remember. When they get a card, they can pull that out and look at it when they’re ready.”

Sometimes, good intentions aside, giving money to people fighting alcohol or drug addiction might put them at additional risk.

“It is an individual decision,” said Rachel Kaloian, Development Director at Grass Valley’s Community Recovery Resources, one of the service organizations listed on the cards. “CORR never hands out cash. We provide gas cards, bus passes and other assistance, but never money.

“These 211 cards are an excellent resource,” she said. “If you give money, you don’t know how they might spend it. They might spend it on a substance, so there is that risk. I personally don’t give money, but I’ll buy a meal or offer other help. Whether to give money is a personal decision.”

CARDS ARE VOLUNTARY

Kenneth, who said he became homeless last year when he lost his job but supports himself with savings — not panhandling — added that he doesn’t object to the booklets as long as they are voluntary and not mandatory.

“If I was a panhandler, I’d get a little upset because I wouldn’t make as much money if I received this card instead of money,” he concluded. “But I wouldn’t be that upset with it all since it’s just a suggestion to give the card.”

The city published an initial run of 5,000 waterproof, laminated booklets in mid-December. Once suggestions and changes are received and evaluated, more booklets will be printed. Currently, the hand-outs are available at Grass Valley City Hall, the Police Department, and the downtown office of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber Chief Executive Officer Robin Davies reported she has handed out four guides in the past few weeks.

“The Chamber and Visitors Center is often the first place that a homeless person will stop for information. Having the ‘Nevada County Homeless Services Pocket Guide’ has been immensely helpful. We’ve received many ‘Thank you’s from those in need for having this pocket guide available. It’s gratifying to be able to give a homeless person a guide to care, not cash.”

HOTEL HELP

Located next to a bus station and serving a hot breakfast every morning, the Gold Miners Inn-Holiday Inn Express is a local spot where some homeless people seem to congregate.

“I have to remind them that the hotel is for guests only, and ask them to ‘Please leave,’” said Gold Miners Inn General Manager Sean Gilleran, who added he has met with city police several times over the past two years to discuss the growing homeless presence. “As soon as I received them, I distributed the cards to our staff. Hopefully, the cards will help the homeless get the help they need.”

Gilleran said the Gold Miners Inn is planning a Valentine’s Day Dance fundraiser to benefit Anew Day, a faith-based organization listed in the 211 guide that provides free lay counseling and crisis support.

Police Chief Gammelgard said he advocates for all ideas that directly benefit service providers.

“When you give money to service providers as a donation, it has a greater impact than giving it to someone on the street,” Gammelgard explained.

NONPROFIT NEWS

Wild Birds Unlimited is another business eager to help distribute the small booklets.

“We’ve seen people asking for money, and people giving them money,” said Mary Kirk, one of the owners. “We’ve asked them not to give money and explained why. These cards will be great to hand out to not just the person asking for money, but also to the person who feels the need to give money.”

Grass Valley’s new pocket guides are loosely based on a program started three years ago in a nearby town.

While Grass Valley City Manager Bob Richardson was Auburn City Manager, that city implemented a similar homeless hand-out program and the results were almost immediate.

“The panhandling problem in Auburn’s shopping centers was severe,” recalled Richardson. “We developed handouts similar to the 211 cards here in Grass Valley. Auburn City Council members and other officials personally went to the shopping centers and distributed them to stores. We also gave them to individuals and shoppers who frequented the areas where panhandling was a big problem. Within three weeks, there were very few panhandlers left.”Richardson added that it’s important to vigilantly maintain the effort.

“Once they stopped handing out the cards in Auburn, the panhandlers worked their way back into the shopping centers,” he said.

Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County. To suggest a business news feature, contact her at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.