New business in Grass Valley hopes to allow everyone to reach new heights | TheUnion.com

For many, living in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada lends itself to an outdoorsy kind of life.

But as recent weather patterns have established, it’s not always sunny and 70 degrees.

Sometimes it rains/snows/sleets/hails/clouds up or just flat-out gets nasty out there. Sometimes it’s unbearably hot.

And sometimes heading higher up in the hills is just too time consuming.

Enter a trio of entrepreneurs — Erik Bonnett, Desmond Sandy and Jakob Kent. All are climbing enthusiasts and all have heard from folks who live in western Nevada County that an indoor climbing facility would be a welcome addition.

“In November a year ago (2015) some mutual friends introduced Jakob and I,” said Bonnett. “We were talking about how we like to climb but there’s no place here to climb and it’s tough to meet others who are into it.”

So the three started a page on Facebook, launched a crowdsourcing campaign, raised some money and went to work. In June, the group landed a spot in Grass Valley off Whispering Pines and started building Gold Crush Climbing Gym. They plan to have the gym open by the end of the month.

The overall plan

Bonnett, who is a full-time architect, was heavily involved in planning the inside of the gym. But he was quick to point out the concept of the place wasn’t his alone. In fact, he said, many of the ideas surrounding Gold Crush didn’t come from any of the three spearheading the project.

Sandy, whose wife is a teacher and who has kids, said he’s seen what climbing can do for some kids. Gold Crush has received a $10,000 donation from an organization called Climbing Resource Advocates for greater Sacramento. That money is earmarked toward encouraging and helping low-income folks and children to get into climbing.

“We all live here,” Bonnett said. “This whole thing has really grown out of the community.”

That’s why the plan is to not only offer monthly memberships, but also on annual and daily basis. They plan to offer classes for all ability levels and, sometime down the road, they’re hoping to offer what’s called a “gym to crag” class that will help those interested make a smoother transition from gym climbing to outdoor climbing.

And they’re planning to make the gym available to members 24/7.

“We like to think of this place as similar to a CSA,” Bonnett said, referring to community supported agriculture organizations.

CSA’s are set up so members of a community can buy in and get fresh food on a regular basis that’s locally grown.

“We’re in partnership with the people who helped literally create it,” Bonnett said.

“The guy who designed our logo, our website, does our tech support, they’ve all jumped in and traded their services for climbing time,” Sandy said.

Youth movement

Even before the $10,000 grant came along, the owners had an idea that helping get youth involved in climbing could be an integral part of the gym.

“I’ve been a sales rep with a climbing company and I’ve spent a lot of time climbing,” Sandy said. “I’ve seen how the possibility of climbing becomes an amazing atmosphere for the community and for kids. And it gives kids a healthy environment to socialize in as well.”

Bonnett said the gym hopes to form some sort of partnership with NEO (New Events & Opportunities) a nonprofit group that focuses on empowering youth to thrive.

“We’re hoping to facilitate kids coming in here and finding a positive environment,” Bonnett said. “We want to create a welcome environment where they feel safe to express what they’re going through.”

Sandy said they hadn’t officially established anything with the group yet, but they are reaching out to the organization.

A local option

As far as Bonnett and Sandy are aware, the closest indoor climbing gym to Grass Valley had people driving either to Sacramento or Incline Village.

“People were driving two hours to have a place to climb,” Bonnett said. “We’re hoping to give them a place to come over their lunch hour. And by giving our members key access to the place, we can make it 24/7.”

Insurance costs for such an operation might seem prohibitive, but the owners said rates were surprisingly reasonable.

“When you’re driving, you can’t control what someone else is going to do,” Bonnett said. “So insurance prices are high.”

“Same with something like skiing,” Sandy said. “Insurance can get pretty expensive for those places.”

But in a climbing gym, proper safety and training as well as limited impact from others can soften the blow of insuring the business.

Classes

Bonnett said just about every climbing gym out there will offer novice to advanced classes, and Gold Crush will be no different. He said they hope to host groups as well, and with the $10,000 grant there will be an obvious focus on children.

Another possibility down the road, Sandy said, is sort of a “Basecamp Grass Valley” option, meaning folks could come in from out of town, get in a day at the gym and then get a guided trip into the hills.

“That way, someone from the Bay Area may be able to have an experience at climbing,” Sandy said.

Still, Sandy was quick to point out “our first priority is getting people in our community involved and serving them. So much of our crowdsource funding will guide what we offer.”

“We want to be demand-driven,” Bonnett said.

Ross Maak is the City Editor for The Union. He can be reached at 530-477-4229.