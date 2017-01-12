Nevada Irrigation district earns award for excellence in financial reporting | TheUnion.com

Nevada Irrigation district earns award for excellence in financial reporting
January 12, 2017
The Nevada Irrigation District has won the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
According to a news release, the award is presented by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada and acknowledges NID’s comprehensive annual financial report.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. NID’s financial report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
NID said in the release it’s proud to accept the award from the association, a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 17,500 government finance professionals.
